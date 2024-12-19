With all the debate about whether A Nightmare Before Christmas or Die Hard is a Christmas movie, no one ever stopped to consider if one classic holiday movie didn’t fit this criteria. Nancy Meyers, rom-com queen and creator of The Holiday, recently shocked fans by dismissing what everyone thought to be true. On the Hollywood Gold podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), Meyers explained that she never considered The Holiday to be thought of as a Christmas movie -- even though it takes place during the event of the season.

"I never thought it would be, you know, a movie that you watched during the holidays.... Didn't think of it that way. I just really wanted to tell the story about these people. I set it at Christmas because that can be lonely. As I noted to myself last night while I was watching, they're all damaged.”

Many fans watch the movie around the holidays, perhaps because of its title, but notably, because of its setting. Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet star in the romantic comedy as two women, both heartbroken in their own way. After deciding to swap houses for two weeks during the holiday season, they find their perspectives changed for the better. Meyers approached the material from a creative standpoint and not necessarily to create a holiday classic. It is a universal fact that people get lonely during that time of year. Meyers was only taking advantage of the setup, which made for the best concept of the film. Even so, fans can still view it as a holiday film as they do for any other movie set at Christmas.

'The Holiday' Still Has Festive Themes

Close

Any film that takes place during the holiday season is in the running to be considered an essential Christmas movie. The Holiday, more than most, makes sense to be categorized this way. Not only does it take place in a snowy village with picturesque views, but it can be seen as festive because of its themes. Loneliness during the holidays is a universal experience and many people feel their worst during that time.

The Holiday also shows the dynamics between family members and -- perhaps most important of all -- coming together after trials and tribulations. Both Amanda (Diaz) and Iris (Winslet) find love in their swapped situations, but it is short-term. In a couple of short weeks, they will return to their real lives, even if Jack Black is the best leading man in the film. Even so, there is magic in The Holiday that makes this all work out in the end. There is nothing more festive than a happy ending and, whether Meyers intended it or not, families watch the film every year. The Holiday is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime.