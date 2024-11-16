Jude Law is set to topline Star Wars: Skeleton Crew next month alongside Kerry Condon, but one of his classics from nearly 20 years ago is making rounds on streaming after earning more than $200 million at the global box office. Law stars alongside Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet in The Holiday, the 2005 romantic comedy that has crept into the Prime Video top 10, currently sitting in the #10 spot. The film follows Amanda and Iris, a movie trailer editor and a journalist who swap houses for two weeks at Christmas in an attempt to forget their troubled lives until unexpected love changes everything. Jack Black and Eli Wallach also star in the film, which sits at a 51% score from critics and an 80% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nancy Meyers wrote and directed The Holiday, and she has only directed two films in the nearly twenty years since. The first was It’s Complicated, the 2009 romantic comedy starring Meryl Streep and Steve Martin, that’s streaming on Peacock, and the second was The Intern, the 2015 workplace comedy starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway that’s streaming on Max. Before her work on The Holiday, Meyers wrote and directed Something’s Gotta Give, the 2003 romantic comedy starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton, which also features Keanu Reeves and Amanda Peet. In the early 2000s, she also directed What Women Want, a high-concept romantic comedy starring Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt. She made her directorial debut in 1998 with Parent Trap, the family romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid.

What Else Is Popular on Prime Video?

Infinite, the sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor, has been a force on Prime Video, recently climbing to the top spot. Infinite was briefly dethroned by My Old Ass, the drama/comedy film starring Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella that premiered earlier this year in theaters before arriving on Prime. Brothers, the comedy starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage has also been a hit on Prime Video, along with The Longest Yard, the 2005 sports drama film starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. Kate Beckinsale’s Canary Black has also been in the Prime Video top 10 for several weeks.

The Holiday stars Jude Law and Cameron Diaz and was written and directed by Nancy Meyers. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Holiday on Prime Video.

The Holiday Two women troubled with guy-problems swap homes in each other's countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love. Director Nancy Meyers Cast Cameron Diaz , Kate Winslet , Jude Law Jack Black , Eli Wallach , Edward Burns Runtime 136 Writers Nancy Meyers Studio Columbia Pictures

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO