In devastating news that is sure to ruin the Christmas frivolities for millions across the globe, a pair of Grinches in the shape of Nancy Meyers and Kate Winslet have left a rumor-killing lump of coal in the stockings of fans as they have both spoken out to pour cold water on speculation that a sequel to their hit 2006 seasonal romantic comedy, The Holiday, would be beginning work on a sequel early next year.

The Sun had originally reported on December 5 that a sequel to The Holiday was in development, with an alleged source reportedly commenting: “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.” However, director Meyers was first to speak up and deny the claims, taking to Instagram to debunk the chatter, stating that she has received "So many DMs about this - sorry but it's not true."

Winslet also spoke on the rumors, when speaking separately on the matter during an interview recently with People. “I read something about that, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it. I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

RELATED: Jude Law Hilariously Reveals the Reason His Skin Changes Color in ‘The Holiday’

The Holiday was a hit when it was originally released in 2006. Domestically, the film grossed $63 million and took a total of $205 million at the worldwide box office. It starred Winslet as Iris, a woman from a sleepy English town who engages in a home swap project for the Christmas period with Cameron Diaz's Amanda, who produces trailers and lives in a lavish Hollywood mansion. While living in each other's homes, Iris befriends, and then quickly falls for Miles (Jack Black) - a film composing friend of Amanda - while Amanda meets Graham, Iris's brother and a book editor, who turns out to be played by Jude Law.

As is typical, the Meyers film is classic wish fulfillment with beautiful people in unbelievable jobs living in the most pristinely decorated homes across the globe, falling in love with each other. And the formula works. The film received positive reviews upon release and is immensely popular to this day, Sadly, for fans, they'll just have to watch it over and over and imagine how the foursome are living their lives now. And there will be no more Mr. Napkinhead.

The Holiday is available to stream on Hulu. You can watch the trailer down below: