Nine white letters on a hilltop have somehow managed to symbolize an entire industry. The Hollywood sign hasn't just become synonymous with show business. Over its 100-year history, it has also become a representation of the glitz and glamour of celebrities, as well as the city made for dreamers. But this iconic landmark has had its fair share of disappointments over the years, and it started with way more humble (and somewhat less inspiring) beginnings.

The Hollywood Sign Was Originally Just an Advertising Billboard

The sign was erected in 1923. Its original purpose was to be a $21,000 billboard that would spell out 'Hollywoodland.' The sign would alert home-buyers to an upscale real estate subdivision located at the end of Beachwood Canyon (right below what is now Mount Lee). The marketing was tailored to people wanting to escape the bustling city below in a peaceful area with amazing views (and swimming pools and tennis courts). There are several different stories about how the idea for the sign came about, one comes from John Roche, who was in charge of creating a promotional brochure touting the subdivision (which would feature Tudor, French Normandy, Mediterranean, and Spanish-style homes). He claims that he drew up a sketch of a street map with the word 'Hollywoodland' drawn at the top of the page. According to him, Harry Chandler (the Los Angeles Times publisher who was helping to fund the real estate development) misunderstood why the word was written but liked the drawing and asked if Roche could create a gigantic sign on the hilltop that everyone in Los Angeles could see. There's some question about whether this account is reliable or not, but the plans for the billboard went through whoever came up with the idea.

This California Landmark Has Had an Interesting Journey

It was no easy feat for workers to construct the sign. First, they had to create a road by clearing brush on the hillside, and then they used tractors to haul up the 60-foot telephone poles. Mules were even utilized to drag the poles and pieces of the sign to the designated spot. Workers also had to carry in smaller pieces by hand, dig 18 8-foot holes, anchor the rest of the larger pieces, and then hammer all of the 1,320 pieces of sheet metal into place. The sign also initially used more than 3,700 light bulbs to illuminate the 50-foot-high letters. The sign was completed on December 8, 1923, and everyone in the area could see the letters lit up for the first time that evening.

The sign worked to entice people to move into the area (there are tons of residential homes near there now), but it also became a symbol of Hollywood at large. Despite its cultural importance, the sign quickly fell into disrepair. After 1930, several weather events left the sign looking completely battered (one of the O's even fell in 1936 after a windstorm). Over the years, the ownership of the sign changed hands many times, as different companies and the City of Los Angeles tried to avoid having to pay to completely revitalize the sign. In 1947, the city did some repairs, and this is when they completely removed the word 'land,' which is how the sign is best remembered today. The sign officially became a historic landmark in 1973, but it wasn't until 1978 that more direct action was taken to improve its appearance. A group of celebrities (including Hugh Hefner, Andy Williams, Gene Autry, and Alice Cooper) got involved in a Save the Sign campaign. They raised enough money to knock down the old sign and replace it with a brand-new structure.

Although the sign might have started as a way to lure people into buying some houses, it has now become one of the most recognizable landmarks in America. It has been featured in countless movies and television shows (often as an establishing shot for Los Angeles), has been destroyed in many disaster movies (such as Earthquake, Independence Day, and Sharknado), and even recreated in animation for a joke (like in the Shrek franchise). There are also many imitations of the sign all around the world, but none have the same cultural significance as the original. The sign will always be a symbol of our country, as evidenced by Tom Cruise "climbing" the sign in a recent promotion for the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will be hosted in Los Angeles. Even if the sign started as a sales gimmick, its significance has grown to be a long-lasting symbol of dreams coming true.

Check out the sign in all its glory in 1974's Earthquake, which is available to stream on Prime Video.

