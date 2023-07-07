Whenever people hear James DeMonaco’s name, fans of horror in general and The Purge fans, in particular, can’t help but ask about what's next in the beloved horror franchise. While the buzz is strong around The Purge 6, before that happens, there’s a chance we’ll see another project from the multihyphenate director and screenwriter first: The Home, a horror movie that stars Pete Davidson (Bupkis) in a role that takes the former SNL star far away from his comedy roots.

In an interview with Collider, DeMonaco opened up about the upcoming movie and gave Perri Nemiroff a promising update: The movie is already finished, which is a likely indicator that the movie will get to screens before The Purge 6 which is still in early development. DeMonaco revealed that he co-wrote the script with his best friend, saying: "I wrote that with a buddy, actually, a local cop who’s my best friend. We were sitting during COVID in my backyard. His family and my family were in, as we used to call it, the bubble. His two boys played with my daughter a lot in the backyard, so it was the only other family we saw."

DeMonaco went on to reveal exactly who Davidson is playing in the film and how he winds up encountering some "heavy horror."

“Not to give too much away, but it's about him. He's a graffiti artist. He gets in trouble with the law and his community service instead of doing jail time, he has to live and become the new super at an old age home. So it’s about older generations dealing with the youth in America. Obviously then it kicks into heavy horror and some crazy mythology about what these people are and who they are and what they're doing in this home, how that affects the youth of America.”

While DeMonaco was hesitant to reveal too many details he explained that The Home is a psychological thriller and that one of his biggest inspirations for it was Rosemary’s Baby.

He told Nemiroff: "Without saying too much, I don't want to give away my metaphors and my pretentious part of my writing process because I think it exists unto itself as a genre, a psychological horror film. One of my favorite films is Rosemary's Baby." He called The Home "a Rosemary's Baby kind of film without the devil worship."

DeMonaco went on to say that he chooses horror as a storytelling venue because he thinks “horror, sci-fi, and action are great ways to metaphorically explore without proselytizing.” He went on to admit that he “started to proselytize a little bit” in The First Purge and The Forever Purge, and now he’s decided to take a few steps back because he doesn't think “an audience wants to feel that preached too.”

The Home Has Pete Davidson, Global Warming, and "Smugglers' Cinema"

For The Home, DeMonaco wanted to incorporate themes of climate change and global warming, so the way he decided to do it was with a technique that Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon) described as “smugglers' cinema.” DeMonaco explained: "In the ‘40s and ’50s, the directors who were under contract with the studios were getting very sick of making cowboy movies and war movies." That’s why, in order to make their jobs less repetitive," to "That’s why, in order to make their jobs less repetitive and more creatively fulfilling, directors “started smuggling some sociopolitical commentary into the films in a very subtle way, so the studios wouldn't get mad at them.” DeMonaco states he always thought it was “an incredibly cool concept,” saying, "We saw that with George Romero and one of my favorite filmmakers, John Carpenter, just start smuggling these ideas in. We did it with The Purge."

DeMonaco explained that the sociopolitical commentary in The Home will be "much more subtle than The Purge's messaging." But he still wanted to examine climate change and global warming through a "metaphorical horror" lens. "We came up with this crazy idea, I think it's crazy, my buddy and I, that we feel is somewhat of a metaphor for this crazy time we're in with global warming." According to DeMonaco, the messaging still comes through despite the subtleties, "I'll say this, during the test screenings, a good portion of the audience saw the messaging or saw the thematics underneath the horror, the genre element," DeMonaco said, not wanting to give too much away.

"So I think the metaphor is there for people who – I think in the smugglers' cinema realm, again, you don't want to hit people with a hammer, so the people who want to see the messaging or the thematics, the sub-thematics, I think it'll be there for them to say, 'Oh, I see what is being said about global warming,' but for other people, they'll just be like, 'I don't care about that at all. I want to watch a horror movie.'"

Last but not least, DeMonaco teased that we’ll be as much surprised with Davidson's performance as he was during filming. The director had high praise for Davidson saying:

"It's not the Pete we've become accustomed to at all, and he's wonderful. He's a wonderful dramatic actor, which was even surprising to me on set. I would say, 'How did you learn to do this, Pete,' quite often. But he just has this natural instinct, and he went with it."

Known for comedic roles and playing characters that rely on cynicism as a language, Davidson is set to take us aback by playing “a very dramatic role.” The director sang praise for the SNL alum saying, "I think that's what's kind of cool for people to see...he did not rely on the comedy at all because there's none in the movie."

Even though The Home is finished, James DeMonaco is working with the head of Miramax Bill Block in order to shop the movie around for distribution, so he has “no idea” if that "will take a week or a year," so he'll only be able to unveil a release date after that. The movie only came to completion very recently as DeMonaco said:

"I literally, no joke, finished it four days ago, right before the break. The final mix was finally done. It took a little extra because we had to wait. We did one additional day of shooting, and Pete's TV show, Bupkis, we had to wait about four months because of a hair continuity problem we were dealing with. So we had to wait for him to finish before we could do that. So that slowed things down, but we finally finished, which is great. I feel great about it.This is the first time I'm working with Miramax as a financier, not a distributor, so I have to sell it. So I'm gonna wait on Bill Block, who's wonderful, the head of Miramax. I hand it off to him and see. This is such a new world to me, the selling of a film like this, that I don't know if it takes a week or a year. I have literally no idea. So, as soon as I find something out, I’ll shoot you a text. I’ll tell you what’s going on!"

You can watch Nemiroff's full interview with DeMonaco below.