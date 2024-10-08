John Boorman is stepping into the world of animation with his next feature The Honey Wars, Deadline reports. It’s a tale that has a personal connection with him as he told his kids this story of elves and fairies, and now a Dublin-based animation house is developing it as a 90-minute-long film. The voice cast for the feature is turning out to be sweeter as Jamie Lee Curtis, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart, Brendan Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, and Jon Voight are in talks to lend their talents.

The animated film is billed as a “dark comedic fantasy.” We follow Hope, a young girl with a secret ability to see the invisible threads that connect our world to the magical world. Grieving the loss of her mother, Hope stumbles upon a conflict rooted in two warring tribes: the Fairies and the Elves. Things take a turn when she meets Alfred, an exiled, mischievous Elf, and Fiona, an outcast fairy. With her unlikely comrades, she uncovers long-buried truths and begins laying the groundwork for an unthinkable reconciliation in the war-torn universe.

The Insane Talent Behind ‘The Honey Wars’

Close

“I’m so delighted that this story of myth and magic is being brought to life and I hope that it captures the hearts and minds of many children as it did my own,” Boorman said. The director’s credits include films like Point Blank, Deliverance, Excalibur, and Hope and Glory and is considered a master storyteller by his fans. It’ll be compelling to see this elves v fairies story come to life. This will be the first feature for animation house Kavaleer Productions making the movie in CG animation. Speaking of the film, Andrew Kavanagh, Founder and CEO said,

“The Honey Wars combines the scope of Lord of the Rings with the quirkiness of Coraline and is filled with sharply observed characters, wry humor and unexpected twists- everything you’d expect from a John Boorman story,” he said.

With talents like Curtis, who is being applauded for her recent roles including Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once and Emmy favorite The Bear, and Kirby, whose credits include The Crown, Mission Impossible, Napoleon, and upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, all eyes are going to be on The Honey Wars. Further backed by seasoned actors such as Stewart, who brings a sense of comfort with his voice in various animated movies and series, as well as Gleeson, who is well known for features like In Bruges, The Guard, Calvary, Frankie, and The Banshees of Inisherin. With further talents like Grant, whose credits include Loki, Saltburn, and Fraiser among others, and Voight, who is a legend for his roles in Transformers, Ray Donovan, National Treasure, and more – the cast will be full of amazing actors that elevate the material.

No further details are available currently. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.