Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer and release date of The Honeymoon, an upcoming comedy starring Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova. Described as a raunchy rom-com, The Honeymoon follows the misadventures of a newly-wedded couple who gets involved with dangerous mobsters.

The trailer takes us to the most important day in Sarah's (Bakalova) and Adam’s (Pico Alexander) lives, their wedding. The couple is biding their destinies together, but unfortunately, the wedding’s best man, Bav (Asim Chaudhry) clumsy, drops their rings into the ocean. From this short scene, we learn all we need about the trio’s relationship, as Bav constantly gets in the way of Sarah’s and Adam’s happiness. Not because he doesn’t care about the couple but because he seems to be a magnet for trouble.

While Sarah hopes to spend a romantic honeymoon in Europe by Adam’s side, the couple feels forced to bring Bav along for the trip after their friend reveals he has had some dark thoughts lately. As if that wasn’t enough to derail a new marriage, Bav befriends a dangerous drug dealer during their trip, Giorgio (Lucas Bravo). Giorgio quickly falls in love with Sarah, and after Bav breaks some priceless work of art in the drug dealer’s home, the criminal finds the perfect opportunity to get rid of Adam. Giorgio sends Adam and Bac on a drug run to repay the art they've broken while keeping Sarah hostage.

The Honeymoon follows Adam and Bav as they try to mule a massive amount of cocaine, leading to all sorts of trouble. At the same time, Sarah is courted by Giorgio, who’s willing to do anything to win her heart. It’s one hellish trip for sure, but one the exclusive trailer already teases will make us laugh all the way.

Who’s Involved in The Honeymoon?

The Honeymoon comes from writer and director Dean Craig, the man behind hit rom-com such as Love Wedding Repeat and Love Wedding Repeat. The Honeymoon also stars Marco Valerio Montesano and Michele Enrico Montesano.

The Honeymoon comes to select theaters, on-demand, and digital on December 16, 2022. Check out the exclusive trailer and the movie's synopsis below.