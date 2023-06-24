The original podcast series is finally coming to life on Prime Video. The Horror of Dolores Roach weaves a suspenseful and gripping narrative centering around Dolores Roach, portrayed by the talented Justina Machado from One Day at a Time. After enduring an unjust 16-year prison sentence, Dolores returns to the streets of Washington Heights, a neighborhood now engulfed in waves of gentrification.

Seeking solace and a fresh start, she seeks refuge in the basement of her old friend Luis' empanada shop. Utilizing her exceptional massaging skills, she establishes a successful masseuse business, gaining recognition as "Magic Hands." However, Dolores' luck takes a turn for the worse as unforeseen threats emerge, shattering the promise of stability she had found. Fueled by her survival instincts, Dolores is driven to push the boundaries of morality to unimaginable extremes.

Supported by a talented ensemble cast, The Horror of Dolores Roach guarantees a riveting and bone-chilling viewing experience. Prepare to immerse yourself in a world where survival means embracing the horrors lurking beneath the surface, against the backdrop of an unforgiving urban landscape.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Horror of Dolores Roach.''

RELATED: 9 Great True-Crime Podcasts That Became Great TV Shows

When Is The Horror of Dolores Roach Coming Out?

Image via Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach is scheduled for its debut on Prime Video on July 7, 2023. This Amazon Original series, consisting of eight episodes, will be exclusively accessible on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Is There a Trailer for The Horror of Dolores Roach?

Prime Video released the trailer for The Horror of Dolores Roach on June 12, 2023. Following an unfair 16-year incarceration, Dolores Roach, portrayed by Machado, emerges into a transformed Washington Heights, now dominated by gentrification. Reconnecting with an old companion, Luis, an avid marijuana user, Dolores finds refuge in his empanada shop's basement, where she takes up the role of a masseuse. However, her newfound sense of security is swiftly jeopardized, pushing the resourceful Dolores, known for her exceptional massage skills as "Magic Hands," to resort to unthinkable measures in order to endure and thrive in her challenging circumstances.

Taking place in the lively community of Washington Heights, this show pays tribute to its residents while delving into a dark and twisted urban tale of romance, betrayal, the effects of gentrification, and the struggle for survival in a competitive environment.

Who Stars in The Horror of Dolores Roach?

Image via Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach features a solid cast, including Machado as Dolores Roach, Alejandro Hernandez as Luis, Kita Updike as Nellie, and K. Todd Freeman as Jeremiah.

Machado gained recognition for her role in the popular comedy series One Day at a Time, a contemporary adaptation of Norman Lear's classic, where she starred alongside legendary actress Rita Moreno. This Emmy Award-winning show revolves around a Cuban American family spanning three generations living together, touching on topics like mental illness, gender identity, and racism surrounding Hispanic people. Machado portrayed Penelope, a recently single war veteran raising her two children with the support of her mother, played by Moreno. Her exceptional performance earned her a nomination for the Critics' Choice Television award in 2018.

Hernandez is familiar to television audiences for his portrayal of Casey on the NBC series New Amsterdam. He recently completed filming the show's fifth season. Hernandez has also made appearances on the Netflix series Partner Track and portrayed Detective Rafael Sosa on CBS's Instinct.

Updike, a rising actress, and model of Chippewa and African American heritage, has been making waves in the industry. She has showcased her talent on stage with esteemed theater companies such as The Public Theater, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, LAByrinth Theater Company, and Women's Project (WP) Theater. Additionally, she has graced the pages of Vogue Italia and T: New York Times Style Magazine as a model.

Freeman, a seasoned actor, is a two-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk winner. He recently appeared off-Broadway in Downstate at Playwrights Horizons, earning a Lucille Lortel nomination for his performance. On Broadway, he showcased his talent in The Minutes. Freeman also had a regular role in the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Also set to appear in recurring roles for the show are Marc Maron (GLOW), Judy Ryes (Smile), Jean Yoon (Kim's Convenience), and Jeffery Self (Spoiler Alert). Most surprisingly, singer Cyndi Lauper is set to play private investigator Ruthie in the series.

What Is The Horror of Dolores Roach About?

Image via Prime Video

Below is the official synopsis for The Horror of Dolores Roach:

“The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.”

RELATED: The Best Thrillers on Prime Video Right Now

Who Is Making The Horror of Dolores Roach?

The Horror of Dolores Roach began its journey as a one-woman play called Empanada Loca, created by Aaron Mark. Mark went on to develop, write, and direct the original podcast series under the same title, also penning the pilot script.

Mark takes on the role of co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Dara Resnik. The show boasts a talented lineup of executive producers, including Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie from Blumhouse Television. Additional executive producers include Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick representing Spotify, Gloria Calderón Kellett from GloNation Studios, and Roxann Dawson (Foundation), who directed the pilot episode.

As a multi-talented writer and director in various mediums such as theater, audio, film, and TV, Mark has also worked on other notable plays like Deer and The Vanishing Negative, which is currently in development for television.

Resnik, with over a decade of experience in writing and producing TV shows, made a successful transition from feature writing to the television industry. Her impressive resume includes working on acclaimed shows like Pushing Daisies, Jane the Virgin, and Marvel's Daredevil.

Kellett, known for her role as an executive producer, co-creator, co-showrunner, director, and actress on the Emmy-winning sitcom One Day at a Time, joins The Horror of Dolores Roach as an executive producer, reuniting with the show's star, Machado.