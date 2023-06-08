The Horror of Dolores Roach are about to unfold. The Prime Video series based on the successful Spotify podcast of the same name seems to be quite sinister yet thrilling. The series sees Justina Machado in the titular role as an ex-convict who is driven to extremes when her newfound stability is threatened. The streamer recently released a brief clip introducing the series and Dolores.

The eerie new clip sees a paper bag that reads “We serve the community,” soon we see blood dripping from the bottom of the bag which leads us to the introduction of Dolores, who is washing blood off her hands as she says, “I’m not a bad person.”

What’s The Horror of Dolores Roach About?

The series follows Dolores, who comes out of jail after a 16-years-long unfair sentence, to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reconnects with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez) who gives her shelter and lets her give messages for cash in the basement of his storefront Empanada Loca. But when her stability is threatened she takes a page from the book of the Demon Barber, resulting in horrific events.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Justina Machado Looks Sinister in First 'The Horror of Dolores Roach' Images

The previously released images paint a macabre picture that fits the streamer’s description of the series being a “contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired tale of eat or be eaten.” The series is certainly not for the faint of heart as it chronicles the themes of deceit, survival, and cannibalism. It remains to be seen whether it captures the audiences’ attention as well as the podcast did.

The upcoming series casts Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, Ilan Eskenazi, Jessica Pimentel, Jimmy Alvarez, Maureen Cassidy, Alanna Bale, and many more. The eight-part series is written by Aaron Mark, who also directed, wrote, and created the original podcast and the play Empanada Loca. He also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Dara Resnik. The series is produced by Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie along with Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify, and Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios.

The Horror of Dolores Roach premieres on July 7. You can check out the teaser below: