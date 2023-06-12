Justina Machado is tapping into her dark side with Prime Video's upcoming series The Horror of Dolores Roach. The series follows its title character (Machado), a woman whose life seems to take an even rougher turn after she's released from prison. The eight-episode first season is set to premiere next month on Prime, and the streamer released the official trailer for the show.

Based on the podcast of the same name, The Horror of Dolores Roach centers on Dolores, a woman recently released from an unjust 16-year stint in prison. When she returns home to Washington Heights, she learns that her neighborhood has been gentrified, and many people she cared about are gone. All hope isn't lost, though, thanks to an old friend of Dolores' named Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who runs an empanada shop. With his help, Dolores now has a place to live and is able to work as a massage therapist in the shop's basement. However, her newfound stability is short-lived, and Dolores is forced to take drastic action to protect herself.

The latest trailer builds upon what viewers have learned about Dolores so far from the first teaser and ominous images. Early on, it's clear that Dolores struggles to reacclimatize to life beyond prison, but nevertheless, she does her best. And things are going pretty well for her, until a client gets too handsy, leading her to accidentally kill him. Everything quickly spirals from there as Dolores' panic begins to set in. So, she turns to Luis for help, and it seems as though he's found a new secret ingredient for his empanadas. Meanwhile, Dolores begins to get a taste for the dark side herself. The trailer continues to tease the Sweeney Todd inspiration behind it, offering an exploration of "love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest."

Image via Prime Video

Who Worked on The Horror of Dolores Roach?

The series hails from co-showrunner, executive producer, and pilot writer Aaron Mark, who created, wrote, and directed the podcast. Dara Resnik co-showruns and executive produces, with executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; Blumhouse Television's Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie; Spotify's Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick; and pilot director Roxann Dawson. Additional cast includes Kita Updike, who also starred in the podcast, and K. Todd Freeman.

The Horror of Dolores Roach premieres July 7 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below: