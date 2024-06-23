The Big Picture The Horror of Dolores Roach is a chilling exploration of a woman's descent into murder and cannibalism, fueled by societal neglect and desperation.

This gruesome series isn't just about gore — it delves into deep issues like urban gentrification, child abuse, and the human spirit's defeat.

With a darkly comedic tone and stellar performances, The Horror of Dolores Roach offers a brutally honest portrayal of the horrors a desperate person can face.

Even the best horror projects don't always get appreciated when they initially air. Whether it be cult-classic films like Eraserhead or hidden gem television series like Channel Zero, there are countless pieces of terrifying media that unfortunately take much too long to receive the appreciation they deserve. One of these is a wild program whose premise subverts all expectations and never fails to unnerve audiences while making them question why they're laughing at the bloody ridiculousness on display: Prime Video's The Horror of Dolores Roach. Based on the hit Spotify podcast of the same name, the show follows Dolores Roach (Justina Machado), who was wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years. Now that she is free, she finds herself "accidentally" killing people — only to have her newest beau clean up the bodies by turning them into empanadas for hungry locals.

This ridiculously gory premise is intriguing on its own, but the series thrives by truly exploring the psyche of its central character and showing her world fall apart in gut-wrenching detail. From urban gentrification to child abuse, the program uses its strange premise to explore pertinent ideas while still leaving space for some stomach-churning scenes of horror. It's not all doom and gloom though, as there's a great deal of dark comedy injected throughout the series. It's a brilliant example of using terror as a conduit to discuss real issues — one that deserves much more attention than it has received so far.

The Horror of Dolores Roach When Dolores Roach is released after an unjust prison sentence, she reunites with an old friend who lets her work as a masseuse. When the promise of her newfound stability is threatened, Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive. Release Date July 7, 2023 Creator Aaron Mark Cast Justina Machado , Alejandro Hernandez , K. Todd Freeman , Kita Updike , Ilan Eskenazi , Jeffery Self , Jean Yoon , Jessica Pimentel Main Genre Horror Seasons 1

What Is 'The Horror of Dolores Roach' About?

While clearly inspired by similar movies and TV shows that focus on people unwillingly becoming cannibals (a surprisingly expansive horror subgenre that features recent TV shows like Yellowjackets and The Santa Clarita Diet) The Horror of Dolores Roach offers a concept unlike any the medium has seen before. The first few scenes take us to the end of the story, as viewers learn through an elaborate play adaptation that Dolores Roach was discovered for going on a murder spree and feeding her victims to her neighbors, with the series clearly poking fun at its cannibalistic Broadway inspiration, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Yet, when audiences shift focus to years before from Dolores' point of view, they don't see the fantastical murderer of the play, but rather a broken woman who has finally been released after spending 16 years in prison for getting caught with her boyfriend's weed stash. She returns home to find that gentrification (the terrifyingly real trends of private companies raising prices on tenements and pushing the original residents out) has robbed her of the Washington Heights she once knew.

The titular femme fatale is played expertly by Justina Machado, who establishes a darkly comedic, devastating tone in this first episode that carries on throughout the entire season. Seeing Dolores try to adjust to a Washington Heights that has moved on without her is heartbreaking; this new world is filled with individuals she doesn't know who don't spare her the kindness of the locals that once filled her neighborhood. The series excels in portraying her hopelessness, creating a resonant sight of complete loss and emphasizing that this is the real pain many formerly imprisoned folks experience when they are released. It's a haunting vision of a reality many people today are unfortunately well aware of, which is luckily abated when she finally stumbles on a familiar sight: Empanada Loca, a Spanish-food joint run by the kindhearted (but odd) Luis (Alejandro Hernandez). He offers her a place to stay in his basement where she can begin working as an unofficial masseuse. As she makes friends with the cashier Nellie (Kita Updike) and starts getting clients, Dolores begins to feel like she's found another home — that is until a demeaning landlord comes onto her during a massage and she furiously breaks his neck.

'The Horror of Dolores Roach' Shows How the World Eats at You

Image via Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach's gore comes when Luis finds our protagonist panicking over the landlord's body and comes up with an idea: dispose of the man by cutting him up, cooking the pieces into empanadas, and feeding it to everyone in their neighborhood. Business begins booming over this "great new flavor," and watching dozens of characters hungrily gorge themselves on human meat is nauseating. But the truly gut-wrenching scenes come from Luis preparing the bodies. We must watch as the victims are bled and butchered, with Luis treating their carcasses as slabs of meat in a way that sees multiple people being turned into sickeningly perfect cutlets throughout the season.

A similar progression can be seen in Dolores' treatment of her victims. She starts out by accidentally giving into her rage and messily breaking random bones until the person stops moving, creating moments of guttural pain that are truly uncomfortable to watch, to ruthlessly snapping the neck of anyone who catches her in a bad mood. Each of these is agonizing, with viewers gaining insight into the immense pain of those unlucky enough to cross the woman, However, every one emphasizes the core of this series: Dolores' steady turn into the serial killer she never wanted to be.

Articulating a villain's (or, in this case, a bloodthirsty anti-hero's) descent into wanton murder can be hard. The Horror of Dolores Roach excels in portraying the constant sufferings that lead Dolores to become a proficient murderer ready to sacrifice whoever she needs to keep the freedom she waited 16 years for. The bleakness she felt after first leaving prison only grows as more aspects of a society that shows too little care for people like her chip away at her attempts at optimism. With each body she's "forced" to give to Luis, the cautiously hopeful woman loses more of the hope that kept her sane for 16 years and gives into the darkness she feels this scary new world necessitates. It's a haunting sight that disturbs watchers almost as much as the cannibalism itself, as the series emphasizes the terribly understandable reasons that make Dolores believe the only way not to lose the next half of her life is to cost others their own. It's an unflinching examination of humiliation, shame, and the defeat of a person's spirit — one that, when punctuated by the horrific murders on display, creates a thoroughly terrifying experience you cannot look away from.

'The Horror of Dolores Roach' Is the Best Kind of Bloody Mess

In a horror landscape where new series are constantly being introduced with innovative takes on the genre, it's understandable why The Horror of Dolores Roach hasn't received much attention since its initial release, leading to its cancelation after just one season. Still, this shouldn't deter people from seeing what this bloody good show has to offer. There are surface topics that signal a deeper meaning to the horror like Luis' horrific experience with child abuse and the deeper demons that plagued Dolores long before she went to prison. Through its tone and pitch-perfect performances, The Horror of Dolores Roach presents a brutally honest portrayal of what an uncaring society can push a desperate person to do. This dissection is almost as terrible to watch as the actual cannibalism, with both parts perfectly combining to create a stellar horror series unlike any other.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

