Prepare to blast off in a new adult animated comedy titled, The Hospital. Amazon Studios announced today that they’ve picked up the series to be sharpening scalpels and preparing defibrillators for two seasons. But there’s a twist! This hospital-based series will take place aboard an alien spaceship with the surgeons being two BFF alien doctors. Boasting a top-tier lineup of vocal talent, the series will star the likes of Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Kieran Culkin, Keke Palmer, Greta Lee, and musician Sam Smith. Russian Doll and Big Mouth writer Cirocco Dunlap created the series and will also write it.

The Hospital will center its story on Dr. Sleech (Lee) and Dr. Klak (Palmer). Two of the best surgeons in the universe, the series will see the duo tackling some of the toughest medical cases between the stars. While Dr. Klak stands out with her multiple eyes, Dr. Sleech rocks the slimy tail of a lizard. Klak is the more empathetic of the two, taking great care of her children — a giant collection of sentient plants — and spending her free time picking apart her past failures while Sleech has more of a devil-may-care attitude, taking dangerous risks but always coming out on top due to her smarts.

Lyonne will portray Nurse Tup. A lover of all things disorder, Tup has the skin of a chameleon and personality-wise will shift from a total hater to a lifesaver at the drop of a hat. Rudolph’s voice will be heard as a 20,000-year-old robot named Dr. Vlam. Although Vlam has been around for quite a bit longer than the others, she’s still stuck as an intern. This could be because in the past she’s chased down other opportunities with jobs including king, thief, and stay-at-home mom of 500. The part of Dr. Plowp will go to Culkin. Plowp is not only a surgeon but also a deeply emotional alien who, as an empath, can pick up on everyone’s vibes. He’s also going through the stages of puberty, but as an adult, and has a rocky relationship with Sleech. Finally, Smith will star as Dr. Azel, a highly revered cosmic surgeon who doesn’t quite have a handle on morals but does understand a good pedicure for all six of his feet.

Dunlap serves the series as showrunner and executive producer alongside Animal Pictures’ Rudolph, Lyonne, and Renfrew Behrens. Titmouse’s Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina will fill out the executive production team with the show’s artist Robin Eisenberg co-producing and joining as production designer.

With such a stacked cast and incredibly funny premise for a series, not to mention a highly successful name in writing penning it all, Prime Video is likely to be happy with their two-season order of The Hospital. As of right now, no release date has been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.

