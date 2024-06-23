The Big Picture Bong Joon-ho's The Host is a thrilling monster movie with deeper themes of social inequality and environmental concerns.

In 2019, Bong Joon-ho's film Parasite rocked the world. On just an $11 million budget, the South Korean film made $53 million in the United States alone and racked up a jaw-dropping total of $262 million across the globe. Parasite was part drama, part horror, and critics loved it. At the 2020 Academy Awards, Parasite won four Oscars, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay (which went to Bong Joon-ho as well), and not just Best International Feature Film, but Best Picture. Airing on February 9, 2020, the 92nd Academy Awards happened just weeks before COVID shut down the world, making it the last big film success for many, many months. Parasite won over critics and audiences by using a thrilling story to speak about the important themes of social inequality and classism. It wasn't the first time Bong Joon-ho found a way to make a hit thriller that spoke about deeper issues. In 2006, he co-wrote and directed The Host, which plays out like South Korea's answer to the original Godzilla, a film that plays out like a simple monster movie on the surface, but whose deeper themes carry an important warning. And just like that Japanese monster, the creature in The Host represents so much more than a terrifying monster.

Bong Joon-ho's 'The Host' Is a Great Monster Movie

The Host starts with Scott Wilson, whose face every horror fan would later know when he was cast as Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead, a pathologist in the American military demanding that his assistant dump formaldehyde down the drain. The assistant is understandably worried about dumping toxic chemicals into a drain that will lead right to the river, but he does as he's told. The next scene jumps to two men fishing in the Han River as another man, looking distraught, grabs onto the rails of the bridge above, trying to sum up the courage to jump over the edge and end his life. People run up to him, screaming for him not to do it, but all he can do is whisper about the dark shape he sees swimming in the water. After that, he lets go of the rail and plummets to his demise.

From there, The Host follows one family, the Parks, as we witness their day-to-day life. They include the grandfather, Hee-bong, (Byun Hee-bong), who runs a shop near the river, his lazy black sheep of a son, Gang-du (Song Kang-ho), granddaughter Hyun-seo (Go Ah-sung), and daughter Nam-joo (Bae Dooona) who is an archery champion. Gang-du might be a dolt who eats his father's store supply, but this family clearly loves each other. That's apparent just a few minutes later when the monster of The Host makes its first strike during the middle of the day, attacking the people along the riverbank. The attack sees the monster, called the Gwoemul (which is Korean for monster and the South Korean title of the film), kill several people during its rampage, before snatching Hyun-seo in its long tail and jumping into the river.

Gang-du gets to show that he's not the loser he's thought to be, as he fights valiantly to kill the monster and is shown to be destroyed when his daughter is taken. It becomes a story about grief when she is presumed dead, but when Hyun-seo is discovered to be alive and held in the sewers beneath the city, it turns into a tale of redemption, as Gang-du now has the chance to save the daughter he couldn't protect. It's a thrilling horror movie about what a family will do to rescue the person they love, but there is so much more going on than just a simple monster plot.

The Monster in 'The Host' Is Terrifying in its Realism

When you first see the monster in The Host, your initial reaction might be disappointment. That's it? The first time it's spotted, it's hanging from underneath a bridge before splashing down into the river. When it comes to shore, it's revealed to be a giant creature, sure, but this isn't Godzilla or the Cloverfield monster, with a being the size of a skyscraper. Instead, it runs on all fours, is as long as a bus, looking like a fish with legs and a massive tail that it uses as a whip and an appendage to clutch its prey. It's not going to destroy an entire city, but it will wreck any life that gets in its way. The gwoemul is not close to being as imposing as a dinosaur with atomic breath in Tokyo or an alien in New York City, but it's this realism that makes The Host so scary. This monster looks like a true mutation that could exist in reality and not an over-the-top movie creation.

In an interview with Korean Film, Bong Joon-ho revealed how he came up with the idea for his monster in The Host, explaining that it was actually based on real life. He said, "I read in the newspapers about a deformed fish with an S-shaped spine caught in the Han River. The monster design came mainly from this strange discovery." Bong said that he didn't want his monster to be a fantasy-type monster but a plausible mutated creature that could be in the real world. The final result, mostly done in CGI, but with some practical effects in up-close shots, was a 45-foot-long monster that could do backflips and acrobatics but also had a diseased eye and an extra leg jutting out of its right side. The best part of the gwoemul is that we don't see it hidden in the shadows or out only at night. It goes on its first rampage during the brightest part of the day and is shown in full view. It's a bold decision considering the expectations of monster movies like Steven Spielberg's Jaws that you need to keep the monster hidden for as long as possible, but showing the monster plays right into the message of the film that neither horror nor the mistakes humanity makes can be hidden.

'The Host' Is a Political Movie About the Environment and the Effects of War

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's easy to compare The Host to Godzilla, and that's not wrong, but an apt acknowledgment of what Japan's most famous movie monster is all about. The original Godzilla, made in the decade after atomic weapons were used on the country in World War II, is about the after-effects of nuclear testing, a metaphor for how the horrors of nuclear weapons don't end when the bomb has been dropped; they grow, producing something unfathomable. Godzilla is the result of our sins, and so is the gwoemul in The Host.

The best horror is political. No genre speaks better to the woes of the era it's made in than one that uses fear, the ultimate emotion, to get its point across. A good drama can make a serious point that leaves us in tears, but it's taken to another level when the message is at the end of a scream. The Host speaks to a variety of societal ills, from government ineptitude, the panic of the unknown, and how horribly we treat our environment, and through the eyes of the first person to see it, South Korea's high suicide rate.

The Host explores both fear and ineptitude, which can be seen as opposites or perhaps even the same side of the coin. While not blatant, there is a critique of American power corrupting other countries, as the only American in the movie is the military man who doesn't care about South Korea's environment and creates the problem in the first place, just like you could argue that America creates problems with what it dumps onto other countries. The Korean War had a lasting impact on the country long after we left, and long after this man dumps his chemicals into the river, the impact is felt by innocent South Koreans. It might not go quite as deep to say that America is the monster, but it does let us know they have a part to play.

With South Korea's high suicide rate, it's notable that the first person to see the monster is someone taking their own life, connecting one concerning issue with another and not letting us ignore it. Much of The Host is not about the monster at all, but the government's response, as they either don't know how to solve the problem or don't care because it's not happening to them personally. Their concern is rounding people up, thinking about contamination and viruses that can spread despite there being no proof of such a thing. Just like with the monster, The Host has no reservations about putting these devastating issues in the spotlight for everyone to see.

The film's themes hit even harder now with a watch in the post-COVID world. The monster has to look real to tie into how real these problems are, and just like these sins can't be hidden any longer in the dark or in the shadows, neither can the monster. The Host is a world at its breaking point, and it won't wait until the third act to show us the destruction.

The Host is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S.

