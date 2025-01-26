After precisely four date changes totaling nearly a year of delays, Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi comedy Mickey 17 is nearly here. Starring Robert Pattinson as the many bodies of Mickey Barnes, the director's long-awaited Parasite follow-up has gone on a journey while hammering out the final cut and working around its lead's schedule, initially setting a release for March 29, 2024, before finally landing on March 7, 2025. There are now less than two months left before it hits the big screen, but if you can't wait any longer, Max will have viewers covered next month. Starting on February 1, Bong Joon-ho's 2006 monster movie The Host will emerge from the waters onto the streaming service.

The Host was the three-time Oscar winner's answer to beasts like Godzilla, albeit with a blend of dark humor and horror that is uniquely his. It's based very loosely on a true story, following the aftermath of a catastrophic dump of chemicals by the U.S. military into the Han River. The full effects of their carelessness wouldn't be felt until years later when the polluted waters birth an unsightly creature that wreaks havoc on humanity. When a young girl is taken by the monster, her father and their family race to save her before she's killed, and before the Americans can enact their plan to cover up the whole scandal. As they search for her, she uses what little she has to try to survive while helping a homeless boy evade the creature.

All the hallmarks of Bong's filmmaking are present in The Host, from a layered Song Kang-ho performance to commentary on class, terrifying sci-fi spectacle, and sky-high emotional stakes for a family that's woefully outmatched by an unspeakable horror. As the director has only become more internationally successful through titles like Snowpiercer and the aforementioned Parasite, the film has similarly gained more appreciation as a standout monster movie, boasting a Certified Fresh 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with high praise for its cast. Even at the time, it ranked as South Korea's highest-grossing film ever at the box office with a haul of around $89-93 million globally. Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae-il, and Bae Doona all starred as members of Park Gang-du's (Song) family, with Go Ah-sung playing his daughter.

What to Expect From Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'?

Bong will be returning to his sci-fi roots with Mickey 17, and he'll once more be adapting a novel - Edward Ashton's Mickey7. The film will mix dystopian with satire as it follows Pattinson's Mickey, who signs up to be a dispensable employee whose job is to die, die, and die again in the name of humanity. Aboard an expedition to colonize the unforgiving ice world of Niflheim, he's worked to the bone and thrown into one dangerous situation after another before being re-printed with most of his memories intact when his previous body inevitably croaks. However, things get complicated when one multiple, Mickey 17, miraculously survives his latest assignment and comes face to face with Mickey 18.

Warner Bros. is betting big on the star-studded cast and Bong's reputation to carry Mickey and his multiples to box-office success. In a first for the director's career, the film is getting an IMAX release to make the most of its massive budget of as much as $150 million. Pattinson will be joined on-screen by Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo among others.

The Host will stream on Max beginning February 1 before Mickey 17 opens in theaters on March 7. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Bong's work and the latest streaming updates throughout the year.