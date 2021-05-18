The limited series is inspired by the real terrorist attacks following 9/11.

NatGeo’s new limited series The Hot Zone: Anthrax has an official release date, along with a new teaser for the three-night event about the wave of anthrax letters that followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America. By using dangerous bacteria to weaponize letters and packages, terrorists aimed at politicians and journalists alike, making the world afraid of an invisible menace.

The Hot Zone dealt with the 1970’s Ebola outbreak, warning about the dangers of a virus outbreak. NatGeo probably didn’t expect their show to become so relevant, with 2020’s pandemic putting the whole world to a halt. Nevertheless, The Hot Zone: Anthrax arrives at a time where we are all somewhat afraid of an unseen danger, which makes the thriller even more alarming.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax stars Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Insurgent) as the FBI Special Agent charged with bringing a killer who uses anthrax to justice, while Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) plays a microbiologist entangled with the dangerous investigation. The sequel series brings back Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson as executive producers and showrunners. David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Richard Preston, Lynda Obst, and Ridley Scott are also executive producers.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax will premiere over three nights on National Geographic, starting November 28. Check out the new teaser below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Hot Zone: Anthrax:

“With the world still reeling after the attacks on 9/11, America faces a second wave—the anthrax letters. Targeting journalists and politicians, mail with anthrax powder kills five people and causes panic across the United States. Limited series The Hot Zone: Anthrax follows FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker (Kim) as he tracks down the killer, finding himself ensnared in an unstable web of psychological warfare. Bruce Ivins (Goldwyn) is the brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt.”

