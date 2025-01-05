It might be a bitter pill to swallow, but with The Crown's sixth and final season long concluded, no amount of rewatching can recapture the initial thrill — but all is not lost. There's another period drama that successfully captures the tone of a similar era with all the ingredients you love about The Crown. While it might not help you pick your favorite version of Queen Elizabeth, The Hour is an underappreciated BBC period drama that deserves another look. Created by Abi Morgan (Eric, The Iron Lady), the series stars Ben Whishaw (currently appearing in another streaming hit for Netflix, Black Doves), Romola Garai, and Dominic West in leading roles.

'The Hour' Is More Similar To 'The Crown' Than 'Mad Men'

Close

When The Hour first aired, comparisons were drawn between it and its American predecessor Mad Men, but those parallels fall short of emphasizing the distinct differences between the two series. In truth, The Hour is closer to The Crown with its themes of espionage, bureaucratic red tape, lingering remnants of colonialism, and scandalous affairs. While some similarities do exist between The Hour and Mad Men, such as the smoking and drinking, the men's sharp suits, and neatly side-parted hair, The Hour stands distinct. Set in 1956 London, it's primarily a spy thriller within the backdrop of a newsroom, framed by the after-effects of post-colonial culture.

At first glance, it's easy to see why Hector Madden (West), a co-presenter on the fictional current-affairs show from which The Hour takes its name, might seem like the British version of Don Draper. Both are suave, articulate, and charming philanderers caught between two eras. However, that's also because both characters are forced to navigate the remnants of a bygone decade when a younger, more progressive generation is starting to make its mark on history.

'The Hour's Story Continuously Unfolds With Multi-Layered Characters

The timeline of The Hour spans two years over its two seasons, following the exposure of the Cambridge spies and the Suez Crisis in Egypt. There's martial law in Poland, and the Cold War is heating up, but the BBC is playing it safe in line with England's stance. Meanwhile, Freddie Lyon (Whishaw) is an intelligent yet cynical young producer frustrated by the overly simplistic newsreels that fail to reflect the true state of affairs in the world and England. Alongside him is Bel Rowley (Garai), who shares his disillusionment but handles it more tactfully.

When it's Bel, rather than Freddie, who gets chosen to produce The Hour, the new weekly program that aims to deliver more incisive reports, cover international events, and feature studio interviews, there's an underlying tone of resentment from Freddie. However, the real tension comes when the position of presenter, something that Freddie considers he's qualified for, is awarded to someone who doesn't seem deserving of it: Hector, the charismatic and privileged yet unskilled foil to Freddie's ideals. To complicate matters, Madden's flirtations with Bel, the object of Freddie's unspoken affection, intensify his discontent.

The Hour's creator, Morgan, skillfully juggles intriguing aspects of espionage with the complex interplay of love, desire, and poor decisions. There's a fine balance Morgan is able to maintain through her writing, which keeps Freddie and Bel's will-they-won't-they relationship interesting. But Morgan also skillfully addresses gender issues without being heavy-handed about the contrasts between women today and those in the 1950s. Anna Chancellor's portrayal of journalist Lix Storm subtly brings to light the often unavoidable decision between career and marriage; Hector's wife Marnie, played by Oona Chaplin, exemplifies the choice of domestic life, while Bel captures the turmoil and uncertainty faced by women on the cusp of their liberation in the 1960s.

Related Ben Whishaw’s Best Role Is Based on a True Story "You’re generally sailing the ship alone — a ship that's massive, and on fire, and no one’s had the time to teach you how to sail."

'The Hour' Depicts a Newsroom That Directly Challenges the Status Quo