Filled with unanswered questions and pervaded by a sense of unease that lurks in every shadow and corner of the titular home, Netflix's The House is a 3-part animated master class of absurdity and grim storytelling, where delusions of better lives, fuller wallets, and resurrected memories are washed away by the horrors of reality — as fantastical as it may be at times. The three stories span the years, taking place in the past, present, and near future, detailing a vicious cycle of obsession that plagues the protagonists of each story. In each section, The House presents an unsettling and slow-building horror through the use of dark imagery, masterful scoring, and artfully written dialogue, yet still manages to offer viewers a sense of hope through the concepts of healing and moving on.

Image via Netflix

Perhaps the biggest themes that The House seems intent on tackling are that of ‘materialism’ and ‘pride,’ as each of the three stories involves some sort of obsession with the house in a material sense, as well as an obsession with the views or opinions of others; in Part 1, the father, Raymond (Matthew Goode), becomes consumed with shame over his material wealth after a visit from his well-to-do relatives, who mock his simple home. When offered a new life, he sees it as a chance to prove his relatives wrong. Throughout the story, he and his wife, Penny (Claudie Blakley), slowly fall victim to the House’s extravagance, with Raymond becoming obsessed with the ornate fireplace and Penny by the fine fabrics with which she can make curtains. In Part 2, the developer (Jarvis Cocker) is desperate to sell the House yet, rather than focus on repairing the building’s base functions, he opts to fill the house with gadgets, becoming obsessed with his rotisserie oven and flashing lights in an attempt to woo prospective buyers. Finally, in Part 3, Rosa (Susan Wokoma) becomes obsessed with returning the House to its former glory, painstakingly planning and decorating each room in her childhood home.

The core horror of The House lies in that, despite its more fantastical story beats or settings, what the characters experience at the core of each of their stories is surprisingly real; no one is completely immune to pride or materialism. The wish to be envied or respected by one’s peers, to create something that others love, to rebuild something from the past — all of these are desires that people in the real world deal with. When these real world connections are then combined with the haunting yet beautiful imagery and soundscape of The House, a surreal terror is created.

Image via Netflix

In Part 1, when Raymond stumbles, drunk, into the woods following the visit with his relatives, he encounters Mr. Van Schoonbeek (Barnaby Pilling), an architect who later sends his assistant, Mr. Thomas (Mark Heap), to offer Raymond and his family the opportunity to live in one of the houses he has recently designed. The only condition is that the family must relinquish all of their possessions and take up residence in the House full time. Raymond and Penny agree and the nightmare begins.

Throughout The House, light is used as a beacon of bad things to come, a strange play on something that is usually seen as benevolent or safe. In the film, however, light often foretells strange and terrible things; when Mr. Van Schoonbeek arrives in the woods before Raymond, he does so in a palanquin filled with a golden light. Bright against the dark backdrop of the woods and accompanied by ominous string music and Van Schoonbeek’s strange laughter, the light is anything but welcoming. The same can be said about the oil lamps of the House, which seem to light on their own, holding Raymond and Penny in a trance so that they barely notice their own daughter, Mabel (Mia Goth), speaking to them. Lastly, the light of the fireplace, something usually associated with warmth and cold, feels extra sinister, especially when the only way to keep it lit is to burn the family’s former possessions, such as Mabel’s dollhouse, which looks eerily similar to the House itself. Its burning is a dark hint at what’s to come. As Raymond and Penny eventually succumb to their obsession with the house, with Raymond turning into a chair sat before the fire and Penny into the curtains she spent hours creating, they, too, burn in the flames of the fireplace, leaving their daughters to escape alone into the Winter night. The final scene of Mabel standing alone in the snow, holding her baby sister, Isobel (Eleanor De Swaef-Roels) and watching as the smoke rises from the House in the distance, is equally haunting and heartbreaking.

Throughout the family’s stay in the house, it is only Mabel and Isobel who remain unaffected by the House’s thrall, and they wander the halls at night, thus encountering the many strange happenings taking place. They become guides for the audience, experiencing the horror of the House in tandem. From the blank faced construction men, who silently stare at Mabel until she leaves, to the constant rearranging of the House by Van Schoonbeek, Mabel and Isobel are privy to all that goes on behind the scenes. Their seemingly endless wanderings help to bolster the building suspense that has been lurking in the background since Raymond first set foot in the woods and, as the halls grow darker and the only source of light comes from Mabel’s oil lamp as it sways precariously before her, the sisters come upon Mr. Thomas in a drunken stupor. His teary confession to only being an actor hired by Van Schoonbeek is the piece that pulls everything together, though, by then, it is too late.

Image via Netflix

The second part of The House follows an anthropomorphic rat who is a developer in the modern day, attempting to sell the House. The developer is burdened by unpaid bills and working alone to renovate the house, having laid off his construction crew to cut costs. His constant phone calls to his ‘sweetheart’ seem innocent enough at first, but grow increasingly more tense as the story progresses. As he attempts to make the House presentable for viewers, the developer discovers a horrible infestation of fur beetles, which he is subsequently unable to get rid of. Yet, rather than focus on the core issues of the house - the infestation, as well as some other maintenance problems - the developer dedicates his time to filling the house with strange gadgets.

Once again, light comes into play as a sign of troubled times ahead, although this time the flashing colors of the developer’s light system and the glow of his fancy rotisserie oven feel less like the sinister light of a fire and more like the foreboding flashing of a police siren. The viewing goes horribly, despite the developer’s attempts to wow his visitors with fancy technology, and he is left with only one couple still interested in buying the house. As the strange couple (Yvonne Lombard and Sven Wollter) speak to developer in graveled voices, the flashing colors of the developers light system reflect back on black soulless eyes, casting the already creepy duo in an even eerier brilliance. Their weird body shapes, similar to those found in the bugs that cause the House’s infestation, only add to the strange atmosphere the two create.

Of course, things only become stranger when the couple decide to stay, taking up residence in the house without actually buying it. While the developer relents at first, he eventually becomes frustrated with the couple. Part 2 of The House is where dialogue really comes into play when creating a sense of horror and suspense; the couple consistently ask about the fabrics and insulation of the house, hearkening back to the developer’s internet search on fur beetles and their eating habits. The developer’s conversations with his supposed partner become more and more tense, until it is finally revealed that the ‘partner’ is actually the developer’s dentist, who has repeatedly asked the developer not to call him. Finally, when the couple’s ‘family’ arrives to visit the house, the wife states that ‘they lived here before,’ relating the strange creatures not only to the infestation already overtaking the House, but to the idea of previous residence in the seemingly cursed building and how they, like Mabel’s family in the previous story, might be cursed to some degree as well. The final revelation that the couple and their family are an infestation themselves, tearing away at the house and scurrying about like beetles and larvae, is a rather expected surprise. Looking back at the visual and vocal cues leading up to the story’s climax, the reveal makes sense, though is no less disturbing.

Image via Netflix

Finally, with Part 3 comes a somewhat hopeful addition to the previously dark installments of the film; in a near future, where the world has become flooded, and only the House remains above water, Rosa, an anthropomorphic cat who grew up in the House, is determined to return it to its former glory. Running the House as an apartment building, Rosa obsesses over the renovations, detailing her plans down to the minutia and becoming increasingly aggravated when her current tenants refuse to pay rent with actual money. The irony of the situation is that, with the world flooded, there is little use for money. Rosa would be better off accepting the fish and crystals that her tenants attempt to give her.

In the final part of this film, horror takes a back seat to quiet desolation; the House stands alone in a sea covered in mist and Rosa remains within it. Like the others that have lived in the house before her, Rosa is attached to its foundation and history, convinced that she can salvage what’s left of her childhood home and make it into something new. Yet, even with her ambitious ideas, she is still trapped, unable to let go of her past within the house and face the reality of her situation; there is no one coming to take up residence in the House, and those that already live there are planning on leaving. More so, should Rosa stay, she will soon be swallowed by the rising waters.

The light that filters through the mist and through the windows of the House in Part 3 differs from the light in Parts 1 and 2. No longer does it feel menacing. Instead, the light offers the hope of escape - escape from the floods ravaging the world and an escape from the history of the House itself. Hidden behind the seemingly endless wall of fog that obscures the rest of the world from the view, the light of the sun still manages to beckon Rosa and her tenants on to something greater. Still, Rosa is reluctant to leave, and she clings to her memories of her childhood in the House, hoping that she might still be able to return to the happy years that she spent there.

Image via Netflix

Whereas the previous stories focused on the horror of the House, Part 3 focuses on the healing that can take place if one allows it to. As Rosa’s tenant, Jen (Helena Bonham Carter), states, Rosa needs to ‘love [her] past, but travel on,’ instead of staying where she is and eventually dying out of a stubborn refusal to move forward. As all her tenants eventually leave, Rosa is forced to face the reality of her situation: she cannot bring back the past, nor can she stay where she is. She needs to heal from the pain trying to fix the House has caused her, and instead move on to something new.

Her ending, sailing off, in the House-turn-boat, into the sunset toward an unknown future, is a fitting conclusion to the three stories, marking an end to the suffering the house has caused and instead sparking hope rather than horror for all those that may someday enter its halls.

