Fans were elated when the news broke about horror master Paul WS Anderson, who has given us favorites like Event Horizon, Alien vs. Predator, Resident Evil film franchise, and many more, will helm the reboot of The House of the Dead, based on the popular videogame of the same name. While there was no word about the film since, recently Anderson teased “very scary” film with an immersive experience.

Speaking to Variety about his latest adaptation of George RR Martin’s In the Lost Lands, he was enquired about the status of The House of the Dead, he revealed, “The script is almost done.” He further revealed plans of filming the horror feature in the “fourth quarter of this year.” The Resident Evil veteran is known for his command on visuals, action set pieces, and he is holding no bars when it comes to his next venture, which will mimic the gaming experience,

"It’s going to be immersive and very, very scary. It’ll all play out in real time, so it reflects the experience of playing the video game. The only time it stops is when you beat the game or you die. That’s going to be the only way out."

The House of the Dead will Adapt the Third Game

Anderson shared his excitement about the film, promising, “I’m really going to push the envelope on this one. It’s going to be something different for me.” It was revealed during the initial announcement that the upcoming feature will adapt third game in the series, 2002's The House of the Dead III. The game follows Lisa Rogan, a woman who's trying to rescue her father from hordes of the undead, and Daniel Curien, whose father created the creatures in the first place. Set 20 years after the previous game, the story will see Damiel and Lisa searching for her father but stumbling upon a new zombie infestation.

The original game is credited for kickstarting the zombie resurgence in 1996, so it’ll be fascinating to see how Anderson reimagines the terror in contemporary times. The last few years have seen a surge in good video game adaptations, including the likes of The Last of Us series, that presents its own spin on zombies with in-universe infected. So the bar is set really high for the upcoming film. Hopefully, it'll make us forget the Uwe Boll’s infamous adaptation.

No release date for The House of the Dead has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Source: Variety