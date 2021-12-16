The first trailer for the peculiar-looking stop-motion animated anthology The House has arrived. Last month we reported on the spooky animation of the first-look pictures, but the new trailer shows how impressive the stop-motion animation is when it's brought to life on the screen.

This upcoming Netflix original dark comedy comes from the BAFTA award-winning studio Nexus Studios and from the minds of three different groups of directors. The first story is directed by the couple Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr directed the second, and Paloma Baeza was the director for the final tale.

The House tells three different stories which happen at disparate points in time but are connected by the same house that the characters inhabit. As we can see in the trailer, a human family of four are the central characters of Roels and Swaef’s story. Judging from the house itself and the characters’ clothing, it appears to be set further back in time, in the 19th century.

RELATED: 'Wendell & Wild' Teaser Introduces the Punk Rock Protagonist of Jordan Peele and Henry Selick’s Animated Film

The second story is set in the 21st century and the protagonist is a rat who is a property developer and has the sale of the renovated home interrupted by unannounced guests. Last but not least, the third story is set in an alternate landscape in the future and as we can note in the trailer, it looks the most desolate and barren of the three. The protagonist this time is a cat–who like the rat, is anthropomorphized–named Rosa who is doing everything she can in order to restore her home to its former glory. But the expectations do not align with reality.

Among the members of the voice cast, there is Matthew Goode, Helena Bonham Carter, Miranda Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Mia Goth. The House was in production for the greater part of 2020 and 2021, but it was only in June of this year that the voice actors recorded their lines.

The three-story animated anthology will premiere on Netflix next month, on January 14. Watch the trailer below:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Credit Scenes Tease the Future of Multiple Universes Things get a little out of hand.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email