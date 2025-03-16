With over 20 directorial credits to his name and a resume spanning more than 20 years, Paul Feig has successfully cemented himself as one of the most successful comedy directors of all time. His next outing, Another Simple Favor, is coming to theaters on May 1, and it returns original stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick to their famous roles of Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers. Feig has also been tapped to direct The Housemaid, which stars Brandon Sklenar opposite Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. The film has been set for release on Christmas Day later this year, and during a recent interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff at SXSW promoting his new horror thriller Drop, Sklenar praised his fellow co-stars while also teasing how much of a “departure” this is for director Paul Feig:

"We wrapped on that, like, two weeks ago. I'm really excited about it. It was a wild, wild experience. Sydney's a powerhouse. That girl is so incredibly smart and knows exactly what she's doing, and is a great producer and she's on it, and Amanda, as well. Amanda's been at this for a long time, she's a veteran, and she's just such a magnificent actor. I'm just excited for people to see it. She gets to go to places that I haven't seen her do much, and she absolutely crushed it. [...] It's definitely a huge departure for Paul. It's dark and it's sexy and it's suspenseful, psychological. We did kind of bring some humor to it at times just to add some levity. I haven't seen it—obviously, we just wrapped it—but I feel like the tone is going to be pretty specific and unique. It's going to be great."

Fans are certainly more accustomed to seeing Feig work in the comedy realm than something as mind-bending and thrilling as The Housemaid. He most recently teamed up with John Cena and Awkwafina for Jackpot!, the R-rated slapstick comedy that’s currently streaming on Prime Video, and he also directed The School for Good and Evil for Netflix, the supernatural fantasy/comedy that stars Cate Blanchett. Feig is also known for his work on Ghosbusters (2016) and Spy (2015); the former stars Kristen Wiig, and the latter features Jason Statham. The Housemaid is based on the novel of the same name by Frieda McFadden, and Rebecca Sonnershine was tapped to adapt the book to the big screen. In addition to Sweeney, Sklenar, and Seyfried, The Housemaid also stars Michele Morrone, Ellen Tamaki, Megan Ferguson, Brian D. Cohen, and more.

What’s Coming Up for ‘The Housemaid’ Stars?