This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The cast of the upcoming adaptation of Freida McFadden's The Housemaid continues to grow. It was initially announced that Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried would star. Now, according to Deadline, It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar has been added to the cast.

This is a developing story. Stay with Collider for the latest.