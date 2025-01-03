Sydney Sweeney has had a busy 2024, entering the year hot off the success of Anyone But You, which she produced and starred in opposite Glen Powell. She then went on to give a variety of performances like playing a nun in the horror flick Immaculate, making her superhero debut in Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson, and more. The actor is not only showcased her acting range but also prowess as a producer. Now she is set to play a distressed housemaid, in the upcoming adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestseller The Housemaid.

To announce the beginning of the filming, the actor shared a new behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, featuring her co-actors Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and director Paul Feig. The video sees the cast and crew pointing out “red flags” on the “first day” of the production, which will leave you in splits as Sweeney goes “they are living in this big ass house, and they put her in the attic with a cot and blankets, like… red flag,” hinting at the plot of the book.

What’s ‘The Housemaid’ About?

The movie is based on McFadden's novel, a psychological thriller staple on the New York Times bestseller list, that follows Millie, a woman who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for the seemingly perfect, wealthy Winchester family. Millie thinks she's knocked it off when she gets the job after a rough period in her life where she suffered financial hardships. As she works for Nina Winchester, an elegant woman, and her "perfect" husband, Andrew, things take a turn when Nina's strange antics force her to believe it could just be quirky behavior from a wealthy woman. Or is it something more sinister?

Sweeney has established her acting prowess with her recent performances and her fans will be eager to see her in the psychological thriller. Accompanying her in the cast is Seyfried, who is well known for her performances in features like Mean Girls, Dear John, Mama Mia, Les Misérables among others. It’ll be interesting to see her as the antagonist. Sklenar is riding high on the success of his latest feature It Ends With Us starring alongside Blake Lively. His other credits include the miniseries The Offer, Walker Independence, Vice among others. Also in the cast is Michele Morron who is well known for the 365 Days franchise, Subservience, and Home sweet home Rebirth.

The Housemaid is set for Christmas release later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and check out the announcement above.