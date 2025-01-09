Horror has a plethora of subgenres, from slashers and zombies, to ghosts and vampires, and many more. An underappreciated subgenre is the werewolf film. Although there were classics like The Wolfman in 1941 and John Landis' An American Werewolf in London in 1981, we don't get many werewolf-centered movies, and the ones we usually do get aren't that good. (Sorry, Werewolves). This will hopefully change with Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man, but for now anyway, the scariest werewolf horror movie ever made goes to Joe Dante's The Howling, which ironically came out the same year as Landis' effort. However, while An American Werewolf in London leans into the comedy a bit more, The Howling is a full moon nightmare.

Dee Wallace Is the Star of 'The Howling'

The 1981 films by John Landis and Joe Dante certainly aren't the only great werewolf movies out there. 1985's Silver Bullet, based on Stephen King's Cycle of the Werewolf, is fun, but with its subpar practical effects (is that a werewolf or a bear?), it can't be put in the upper echelon. 2000's Ginger Snaps is a good one, but it's more of a coming-of-age movie wrapped up in werewolf clothes. And 2002's Dog Soldiers is exciting, but it also feels a lot like an action film.

The Howling sets itself apart from so many other werewolf films by not having a poor character afflicted with the curse of the werewolf as its central protagonist. When this more common route is taken, the fear of the unknown is removed. Instead, in The Howling, it's a human being who has never been bitten who we follow. That comes in the form of now horror icon Dee Wallace, who was a year away from starring in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, playing a reporter named Karen White. This raises the tension because, while we know that any protagonist who is a werewolf is guaranteed to meet a tragic end, Karen's fate is uncertain. The audience is one with her, wanting her to live. In The Howling, Karen is at a retreat, having just survived an attack by a serial killer, only to meet killers of a different form when she encounters not just a singular werewolf, but a whole pack of them.

'The Howling' Has Top Notch Practical Effects From Rob Bottin

It doesn't matter how well written a werewolf film is if the monster effects are bad. Some of the CG in 2010's remake of The Wolfman with Benicio del Toro is so awful that it takes you right out of it. On the other hand, 1996's Bad Moon could have just been low-budget trash, but with its use of scary practical effects, it's become a bit of a cult classic.