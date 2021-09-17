A24 has released a new trailer for The Humans, written and directed by Stephen Karam and based on his one-act play of the same name. The Humans had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last September 12, gathering an impressive response from critics eager to underline the soul-crushing portrait of the contemporary American family, and will come to theaters this November.

The new trailer shows three generations of the Blake family coming together to celebrate Thanksgiving. The occasion leads to emotional turmoil, as each member of the Blake family must face their fears as they share stories of their lives.

From the trailer, we can already tell The Humans will touch on sensitive subjects, such as mental health, living with low income, and not being able to pay for proper medical assistance. Karam’s original play was highly praised for its raw treatment of human relationships amidst the chaotic economic changes of daily life, and it seems like the director is taking the same energy to the theatrical adaptation.

The Humans stars Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb. Karam produces the film with Louise Lovegrove.

The Humans will appropriately hit theaters on Thanksgiving, November 24. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s The Humans' official synopsis:

Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare. The piercingly funny and haunting debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam, adapted from his Tony Award-winning play, The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together.

