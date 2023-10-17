From the directing duo behind Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is Disney's attempt at adapting the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. It is one of their most ambitious projects, telling a dark story about prejudice, corruption, and societal injustice with grand visuals and fantastic characters. It also possesses an amazing array of songs from Disney's legendary composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

Hunchback's soundtrack isn't quite as consistently good as other Disney Renaissance films, and some songs are distinctly lower in quality than others. However, the songs that work do so phenomenally and can easily contend among Disney's best thanks to their grandeur and emotional poignancy.

9 "A Guy Like You"

It's universally agreed that the worst part of Hunchback is Quasimodo's (Tom Hulce) trio of gargoyle friends, Victor (Charles Kimbrough), Hugo (Jason Alexander), and Laverne (Mary Wickes). They serve as comic relief to break up the dark and heavy tone, but more often than not come across as annoying and result in tonal whiplash. This is best seen in their song, "A Guy Like You."

RELATED: 10 Most Annoying Characters in Disney's Animated CanonWhile the song's message about how everyone has a chance at romance is good, it is sandwiched between Claud Frollo (Tony Jay) burning down Paris in his hunt for Esmeralda (Demi Moore) and her coming to Quasi with an injured Phoebus (Kevin Kline). It's also the most anachronistic song, which clashes with the film's setting, and contains weird lyrics like rhyming "Adonis" with "a croissant is". The best case for why it's in the movie is that it teases at the gargoyles only existing in Quasi's head.

8 "Someday"

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

During the storyboard process, there was some debate over the kind of song Esmeralda would sing once inside Notre Dame. Meknen and Shwartz went through three different songs before settling on "God Help the Outcasts." One of these early attempts was chosen to serve as the film's end-credit song.

"Someday" is a good song, with a solid message about togetherness and evolving beyond our current prejudices. However, it's stylistically different from the rest of the soundtrack, not helped due to the singers being American pop band All-4-One. It ends up feeling too much like a radio song.

7 "Heaven's Light"

Because she saved him from a mob, Quasimodo agrees to spirit Esmerelda out of Notre Dame. Before leaving, she gifts Quasi a pendant that leads to the Romani hideout, the Court of Miracles, as thanks. Touched by this, Quasi sings about his growing feelings for Esmeralda as he rings the evening bells.

RELATED: 10 Great ‘Disney’ Movies Based on Stories That Aren’t Fairy Tales"Heaven's Light" is a short but sweet song. It sees Quasimodo start to break out of his shell and wonder if perhaps he can find happiness and love in a world that Frollo told him was cruel and wicked. Pairing it with the villain song, "Hellfire," might have limited its time, but it serves to enhance the latter's sinister nature.

6 "The Court of Miracles"

When Frollo tells Quasimodo that he plans to attack the Romani safe house, the Court of Miracles, Quasi and Phoebus rush to warn them. However, the Romani think they are spies and capture them instead. Their leader, Clopin (Paul Kandel), now dressed in royal purple, gives them a mock tour before preparing their execution.

"The Court of Miracles" is an interesting song, springing out of nowhere and revealing how ruthless the Romani can be to keep their people safe. It has a mocking tone to it, and while comedic, is more steeped in black comedy than other songs in the film. Through the Romani's hasty judgment of Quasi and Phoebus, the song shows that Frollo isn't the only one who can be pushed to rash acts of injustice.

5 "Topsy Turvy"

Against Frollo's wishes, Quasimodo leaves Notre Dame to attend the Feast of Fools. Clopin kicks off the festivities with a song explaining all the crazy sights the people of Paris will get to experience. Despite Quasi's best efforts to lie low, he ends up in line to crown the King of Fools.

"Topsy Turvy" is a lighthearted song that, unlike "A Guy Like You," doesn't feel out of place in the film. It serves as an introduction to the key Romani characters and sets up how Quasi's life will soon be thrown topsy turvy. The visuals are also great, with the animators having fun with the numerous fantastical costumes on display.

4 "Out There"

Image via Disney

During one of Frollo's visits, Quasimodo accidentally reveals that he wants to attend the Feast of Fools this year. Enraged, Frollo reminds him of how cruel the world is before departing to attend the festival due to his job. Once he's gone, Quasi scales Notre Dame and sings of his longing to be among the populace.

"Out There" is made of two tonally different songs, which blend together to create a unique example of Disney's I Want songs. The first half has Frollo gaslight Quasi with a cynical look at the world, while the second half has Quasi contrast it with a more hopeful and romanticized one. The cinematography in both parts is beautiful, but especially during Quasi's which showcases the size and majesty of Notre Dame.

3 "God Help the Outcasts"

To save Esmeralda's life, Phoebus tells Frollo that she declared sanctuary in Notre Dame. Frollo is forced to depart but knows that since the Romani don't do well in stone walls, Esmeralda will leave sooner or later. As the Archdeacon leads Esmeralda through the cathedral, she sings to God about the plight of her people.

RELATED: 12 Disney Movies About Outcasts Finding Their Place"God Help the Outcasts" is a powerful song that establishes everything the audience needs to know about Esmeralda's character. Despite her perilous situation, all she asks for from God is that he looks after those unloved and persecuted by society. Singer Heidi Mollenhauer absolutely kills it on the vocals, which effectively paints this as Esmeralda's lowest point while showing that she still clings to hope.

2 "The Bells of Notre Dame"

While Frollo was a priest in the original book, Disney decided to make him a judge for their film. As such, they needed a sequence that would explain his reason for raising Quasimodo and not lose the audience's attention. The result was a rich opening number narrated by Clopin that sees Frollo kill Quasi's mother on the steps of the cathedral.

"The Bells of Notre Dame" might be Disney's best opening number. It sets the stage beautifully with dark themes of cruelty before ending with one of the movie's major themes: what makes a monster, and what makes a man? The music is amazing, using church bells and Latin and Greek choirs to establish that this will be a story as epic as Notre Dame itself.

1 "Hellfire"

As night falls over Paris, Frollo stands before his fireplace. He prays to the Virgin Mary about his growing lust for Esmeralda and how he fears this will consume his soul. As he wrestles with these thoughts, he is plagued by vivid hallucinations of his guilt and sin.

RELATED: The 10 Best Villains of the Disney Renaissance, Ranked"Hellfire" is nothing short of a masterpiece, both musically and visually. It touches on dark themes such as lust, sin and the abuse of authority, and Frollo's fall to madness reminds audiences of the dangers of religious zealotry and selfish hate. Jay's singing voice is powerful and covers a wide range of emotions, such as fear, desperation, regret, and rage.

NEXT: The 10 Best Animated Movie Villain Songs That Aren't Disney