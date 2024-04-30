The Big Picture Lionsgate celebrates 10 years of Hunger Games with special edition release on June 25 for $42.99 with bonus content.

Prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows young Coriolanus Snow and sets the stage for future franchise potential.

Director Francis Lawrence hints at potential future Hunger Games movies based on author Suzanne Collins' thematic ideas.

There's no better way to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the start of The Hunger Games franchise in cinemas than to get a special edition release tailored to fans and collectors. Lionsgate announced today that the five installments of the franchise will be released in a Blu-ray, DVD and Digital collection on June 25. The collection will come with several hours of bonus content and the suggested retail price is $42.99.

The focus is, of course, on the latest installment of the franchise: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes proved there's still fire in Panem stories with a total box office run of over $300 million worldwide. Set 64 years before the events of the other four films, the prequel chronicles a time when The Hunger Games were still being perfected and one of the people that helps improve it is a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) with Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis). The special edition features an eight-part documentary on the making of the movie, audio commentary with director and producer Francis Lawrence and several featurettes.

Back in the Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) era, the bonus features were also previously released on past editions. They all feature audio commentary tracks and, like in the prequel, an extensive documentary that chronicles the making of each film. Some of the standout features include a lengthy conversation with Suzanne Collins (the author of the four novels which inspired the movies) in which she discusses the Hunger Games literary phenomenon and her thoughts about the adaptations.

Will There Be More 'Hunger Games' Movies?

Even though The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' box office performance pales in comparison to all other previous installments — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire alone raked in over $865 million worldwide — there's certainly enough interest among fans for the franchise to keep going. In an interview with People, however, Lawrence revealed that it's all down to the author of the novels:

"Suzanne always writes from a thematic foundation. The original ones were all about the consequences of war. [Songbirds & Snakes is] about the state of nature. That's what makes them feel rich and not superficial, and I think it's why they've stood the test of time, honestly. If Suzanne has another thematic idea that she feels fits into the world of Panem — whether that's with new people [or] familiar characters [like] Finnick, Haymitch, whoever — I'd be really interested in looking at it and being a part of it."

Lionsgate releases The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection on June 25.