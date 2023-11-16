The Big Picture There is no end-credits scene in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, but watch the credits to appreciate the film's craftspeople.

The prequel focuses on Coriolanus Snow as he becomes his father's son and loses his humanity.

Our reviews praise the strong performances, exploration of the early days of the Hunger Games, though criticize the rushed conclusion.

Short answer: No, there is no end-credits scene. Longer answer: If you're here wondering whether you should stick around after the credits of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes to see whether this prequel based on the book of the same name has anything else in store for you, you’re good to head out into the world without fear of missing anything. You should still watch those credits to appreciate all the various craftspeople who put their work into the film, but there isn’t some big tease at the end. However, if you think about it, there is actually one enormous end-credits scene after another in the form of four other feature-length movies if you want to see what that dang Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) gets up to in the future. For now, it ends with him fully becoming his father’s son and shredding any small amount of humanity he may have had left. If you’re looking to dig into all of this and more, check out some of our other coverage of the film from across the site.

Starting things off, we recommend that you read our first review by Collider's own Ross Bonaime, who considers this to be one of the better films in the franchise. While it offers praise for leads Blyth and Rachel Zegler, it saved most of its praise for the supporting cast that includes a couple of actors you may have heard of in Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage. It also gets into detail about how the film explores the early days of the Hunger Games and argues that this element of the story is where the experience is at its best. However, once the games come to a close and we leave to go to a different setting entirely in the final part, this is something our reviewer felt was less successful than what preceded it.

What’s that? We have two reviews for the price of one? That’s right, over on Collider Dallies our own Perri Nemiroff also gave her take on the film and went into more detail about the ending. While calling it “rock-solid” and “a really good adaptation” with the first two-thirds serving as the best parts, she said that the conclusion is not quite on the same level. Specifically, she said that the third part could have been its own film so that it wasn’t as rushed and more lived in. However, this is something that also would come with the potential challenges of trying to get audiences invested in another film that was less built around the actual games that serve as the main event. It’s an interesting analysis that’s worth watching in full whether you've seen the film for yourself or are heading in.

Last but not least, if you want more of Perri talking about the film, we also have an interview with the film’s director Francis Lawrence. No stranger to this franchise, having directed the three previous entries before this, he said he wanted to come back for this one as he wanted to work with the people again and was taken by the thematic material with it being the villain's origin story. He also gave a detailed breakdown of how he approached shooting at the start of the games. This included discussing how this film differed from the fancy elevators and glass pods of future games with more gritty details. He also discussed the parallels between how Zegler is looking for her friend just as Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) would do in the future and who some of the standout performers you should know to keep an eye on. There is also a whole detailed discussion about Davis' performances as well to cap it all off. This includes who came up with the idea for her character to have different colored eyes and what that decision brought to the final film.

