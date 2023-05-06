The Hunger Games: Catching Fire begins nearly six months after the events of The Hunger Games, as Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), Haymitch (Woody Harrelson), and Effie (Elizabeth Banks) prepare for the nationwide Victory Tour that occurs each year at the midway point between the games. After a visit from President Snow (Donald Sutherland), pressure is mounting as he explains how her act with the nightlock berries is being viewed as a form of rebellion throughout the districts that make up Panem, their dystopian country. Katniss must try to convince those in the districts that what she did was purely out of love for Peeta. It’s a task she is eager to accept because she is desperate to keep those she loves, particularly her sister Prim (Willow Shields), safe from the Capitol’s ever-powerful forces. But, Katniss isn’t very good at being told what to do and her confusing feelings for best friend Gale (Liam Hemsworth) further complicate matters.

When, inevitably, Katniss fails to convince the districts, especially after a horrific visit to District 11, a new threat is thrust upon them: The Quarter Quell. A special Hunger Games event that occurs on the anniversary of the rebellion every 25 years with a new set of parameters. The last one, which mentor Haymitch won, included twice the number of tributes provided. This time, Snow and Head Gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman) rig the games to bring the victors back as tributes for these games, meaning Katniss will have no choice but to compete once more. When Haymitch’s name is drawn, Peeta volunteers, bringing our star-crossed lovers to death’s door once again. When they get into the arena, hell breaks loose and the tribute number dwindles rapidly. However, Katniss and Peeta work as hard as possible to keep each other safe and alive, yet they know there can only be one victor this time around.

RELATED: 'The Hunger Games' Ending Explained: The Battle Has Just Begun

How Does ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ End?

Image via Lionsgate

After the jabberjay attack on Katniss and Peeta, Beetee (Jeffrey Wright) informs the group of his plan with the wire. At dusk, they will connect the wire to the lightning tree and bring it back down to the beach, electrifying the water and the damp surrounding area, killing the District 2 tributes Brutus (Bruno Gunn) and Enobaria (Meta Golding) when they, inevitably, come out of the jungle to reclaim the beach. Just before dusk, Katniss pleads with Peeta to leave the group as the number of tributes continues to dwindle, but he convinces her to see out this plan and escape as soon as they hear the cannon fire. So, as planned, the group makes their way to the tree to begin Beetee’s plan. After wrapping the wire around the tree, Beetee tasks Katniss and Johanna (Jena Malone) with bringing the wire down to the beach. Katniss and Peeta protest, wanting to stick together, but the others are suspicious of why they are fighting back. Reluctantly, they give in, and Peeta stays behind to guard Beetee with Finnick (Sam Claflin).

On their way through the jungle, the wire seemingly gets caught, but then it’s clearly cut. Brutus and Enobaria are after them, so Katniss tosses the wire aside to prep an arrow, but Johanna bashes her in the head with the spool of wire. Johanna cuts her arm, removes her tracker (though Katniss doesn’t know this yet), puts blood on her neck, and tells her to stay down. Thinking she’s dead, the Careers chase after Johanna. Shortly thereafter, Finnick runs through the trees calling out Johanna’s name, but Katniss hides as she no longer knows who to trust. Worried for Peeta, she makes her way back to the lightning tree. As she arrives, she witnesses Beetee hit the force field. When she runs over, he’s twitching on the ground and nearby is a stick with a knife and the wire tied to the end. Confused, Katniss calls out for Peeta, but she doesn’t get an answer. She sees Finnick and crouches down, aiming an arrow at his heart while, back in the Capitol, Snow cheers her on to release the arrow and destroy her public image. Finnick sees Katniss after a moment, pleading with her to remember who the real enemy is, which is what Haymitch said to her before they entered the arena. Piecing together Beetee’s real plan, Katniss ties the wire around an arrow as the sky signifies that lightning is about to strike. As the bolt reaches the tree, Katniss aims her arrow at the force field surrounding the arena, causing everything to explode while she’s knocked to the ground.

In pain and shock over what has happened, Katniss watches as the arena crumbles around her. A hovercraft appears and lifts her into the sky, but she passes out before she makes it inside. When she awakens, Beetee is unconscious next to her on the floor. She gets up, grabs a syringe, and makes her way to the door down the hall. She pauses, listening to the voices inside, before heading in and seeing Haymitch, Finnick, and Plutarch inside. She lunges at Haymitch, questioning why he’s talking with the others. Haymitch grabs the syringe while Finnick begs for her to listen. Plutarch explains that the plan was always to get her out of the arena and half of the tributes were in on it. She is the Mockingjay, and the revolution has begun. They’re headed to District 13, which everyone believed to have been destroyed in the rebellion 75 years prior. But, Katniss only cares about one thing: Peeta. She questions where he is, and Haymitch tells her that the Capitol has him. Once again, Katniss lunges at Haymitch, this time delivering a (well-deserved) slap before Plutarch injects her with a sedative. When Katniss wakes up, Gale is watching over her. He says that she’s been asleep for a few days, but when Katniss asks if they’re home in District 12, he pauses. Something is wrong and Katniss knows it, so she asks about Prim, and Gale assures her that their families are safe. Katniss asks Gale what happened, and he explains that the Capitol sent in hovercrafts after the Quarter Quell unceremoniously ended and fire-bombed it. He managed to get some people out but painfully informs her that there’s nothing left of District 12. Before the credits roll, we see Katniss take in this information as her emotional state shifts from shock to sadness to pure rage.

What Does the Ending Mean?

In short, the war between the districts and the Capitol that has been brewing for a long, long time is finally upon them. Once again, Katniss has shown up the Capitol. Her stunt with the berries in The Hunger Games is nothing compared to cutting the Quarter Quell short, allowing multiple victors to live, and escaping the seemingly never-ending reach of the Capitol. Plutarch turning out to be a rebel is also quite a shock but shows Katniss and the audience just how much support there is for this fight, even in the Capitol itself. However, Peeta being in the clutches of her worst enemy is not something Katniss will be able to handle well, as we see from her lashing out at Haymitch when she discovers the news. Between that and Katniss’ rage over Snow destroying her home and killing thousands just to punish her, she is thirsting for his blood, which drives much of her actions going forward. Plus, the reveal that District 13 has been alive for the last 75 years changes everything. How have they managed to stay out of the Capitol’s reach? How did they survive? What has life been like for them? And, above all, why are Katniss and the others there? It’s clear they’re planning a big role in the rebellion, but to what extent? Just about everything regarding District 13 is a major question headed into The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 as the war finally begins.