The Big Picture A canon relationship between Haymitch and Effie would have added depth to their characters beyond a random kiss.

Effie's transformation from a luxury-loving Capitol citizen to a member of the Resistance isn't fully explained, and a relationship with Haymitch could have provided compelling character growth.

While the kiss between Haymitch and Effie was improvised and hinted at romantic feelings, without proper context it failed to deliver the impact it could have had.

In the wake of the successful The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the popularity of The Hunger Games franchise has returned to its mid-2010s glory. As fans re-explore Panem in the prequel film, questions about the original four films (and their source material) still linger. Notably, in the fourth film, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, an unscripted kiss between characters Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson) and Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) leaves viewers wondering about the nature of the relationship between these characters.

While the kiss is certainly a nice treat for fans of the series, the impact would have been greater if the films had fleshed out their potential romance. While there is a clear connection between the two characters throughout the series, this seems to be more a product of the actors' chemistry than actual cannon. So the question of how the luxury-loving Capitol darling Effie comes to join the Resistance is never fully explained. A canon relationship with Haymitch would have been a great way to explain Effie’s transformation and add more depth to these characters beyond a random kiss.

Who are Haymitch Abernathy and Effie Trinket in 'The Hunger Games?'

Viewers meet both Haymitch Abernathy and Effie Trinket in the series' first film, The Hunger Games. Effie first appears during the Reaping, where the events of the story kick-off. In The Hunger Games universe, the Hunger Games themselves are an annual competition in which Panem's citizens watch as boys and girls between ages 12 and 18 are selected from each of the outlying districts to fight to the death. As District 12's escort, Effie is responsible for drawing the names of the female and male District 12 Hunger Games tributes. She doesn't make the best first impression, as her cheery tone coupled with Effie's gaudy magenta suit and Marie Antoinette-esque hat express a complete unawareness of the suffering of the Games.

Haymitch, on the other hand, is the mentor for Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutchinson) during the 74th (and 75th) Hunger Games. As the only surviving District 12 winner of the Games, his job is to guide them through training before they enter the arena and help them win sponsors to send them food and medicine once inside. Like Effie, he doesn't make a positive impression on Katniss, Peeta,as Haymitch stumbles in, clearly drunk, to meet Katniss and Peeta on the train heading to the Capitol's Hunger Games training complex. After a slurred "Congratulations," he pours himself a glass of brown liquor. He then asks Peeta for ice. As both Effie and Haymitch have presumably been doing these jobs for a few years now, they likely know each other well by this point in the story.

Despite making similarly poor impressions, both Haymitch and Effie have opposite but strong personalities that begin to soften as the franchise progresses. Haymitch is a surly and sarcastic alcoholic, hardened from his time in the Games. As the winner of the 50th Hunger Games, a Quarter Quell in which there were 48 tributes instead of 24, he is a survivor who can turn deadly if necessary. In the wake of his win, his entire family, as well as his girlfriend, were murdered by the Capitol, so he turned to alcohol to cope. But in the second film, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Haymitch is shown to have made close friendships with other past victors, and he can be quite funny and warm. He grows to care deeply about Katniss, Peeta, and even Effie, going so far as to quit drinking during the Games to maximize the combatants' chances of survival.

Effie, on the other hand, is always cheerful and proper, oblivious (or at least pretending to be) to the cruelty of the Hunger Games. She's a Capitol citizen with a cushy life of parties and glamour. Her flamboyant sense of style and ever-changing hair colors are alien to Katniss and Peeta, who have spent their entire lives in the poverty of District 12. While initially shallow and more concerned with rules and customs than human life, she begins to deepen as the films progress, developing an affection for Peeta and Katniss, in particular. As the only real caretakers for Katniss and Peeta in the wake of the Games, Effie and Haymitch take on the role of de-facto parents of the two tributes.

There Are Holes in Haymitch and Effie's Story Arcs

Both Haymitch and Effie are responsible for Katniss and Peeta's well-being; Effie before the games and Haymitch during. By the 75th Hunger Games, there's another Quarter Quell in which the tributes are reaped from the existing victors; even Effie cannot fully contain her outrage, holding back tears at the District 12 reaping. By the events of the third and fourth films, both Haymitch and Effie provide Katniss with guidance and support during her time in District 13, a district believed to have been destroyed by the Capitol some 75 years prior. However, the timeline of Effie and Haymitch's relationship between the events of the 2nd and 3rd films is unclear.

At the end of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, the second film in the series, it is revealed that there has been a plan set in motion between Haymitch, Head Gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman), and a handful of other previous victors, to break Katniss out of the arena. This rebel group operates out of District 13 in the wake of the 75th Hunger Games and the bombing of District 12. Surprisingly, when Katniss arrives, Effie is one of the familiar faces there to greet her. Clad in fatigues and devoid of her wigs and makeup, Effie's life in District 13 is a far cry from her Capitol upbringing. While viewers can see her grow increasingly uncomfortable with the Hunger Games throughout the second film, it's not quite enough to explain her total defection to the Rebel cause.

It is important to note that Effie's story arc in the books differs from the films. In the Hunger Games: Mockingjay novel, Effie doesn't end up in District 13 with the rebels. In fact, she isn't seen at all until the end when she prepares Katniss for President Snow's execution, and Katniss makes a mental note to ask for her to be pardoned by the leader of the Rebellion, Alma Coin (Julianne Moore). On the other hand, the movie finds Effie in District 13 and provides the audience with an exchange in which Haymitch states he likes Effie better without makeup and her reply that she likes him better sober in The Hunger Games Mockingjay Pt. 1

While this may hint at something deeper off-camera, it's never fully explained how Effie ends up there. The orchestration of the Rebellion being hidden from the viewers (along with Katniss in Peeta) in Catching Fire may have proven successful, but a canon relationship between Effie and Haymitch was never even alluded to previously. Perhaps another prequel can be made to explain this.

No One Expected The Kiss Between Haymitch and Effie

The kiss in question comes at the end of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Pt. 2, right before Haymitch and Katniss leave The Capitol to return home to District 12. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment -- a peck so quick and tender as to imply a sense of regularity. This isn't a first kiss moment by any means as Haymitch tells Effie, "Don't be a stranger" and we're left wondering where that came from. Per The Huffington Post, Banks said, "Woody [Harrelson] and I went into that moment, that wasn’t written, we improv'd that. We decided to do it, and the director was like, 'I love it. Let’s try it again'". According to Banks, there were "definitely" romantic feelings between Effie and Haymitch she hoped viewers had picked up on.

Despite the Katniss-Gale-Peeta love triangle of the original trilogy and the relationship between Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray in Ballad, romance has always taken a back seat in The Hunger Games. The saga would rather explore the bounds of human compassion and the use of fear and violence as a form of control. Love interests are always intentional and a part of the larger narrative. Katniss and Peeta's kiss is meant to convince the Capitol (and President Snow) of their love for one another; Similarly with Lucy Gray and Snow's secret first kiss in the meadow. This is why a kiss alone, while fun for the viewers, isn't enough. Without the necessary context behind it, the kiss between Effie and Haymitch just didn't deliver the way it should have, nor does Effie's character arc as a whole.