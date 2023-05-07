The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 finds Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in District 13 after narrowly escaping the Quarter Quell arena at the end of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. After living through that traumatizing experience twice, her entire being is shaken, though that is partially because Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) is being held captive and tortured by President Snow (Donald Sutherland) in the Capitol. Nonetheless, after much pushing and pleading from District 13, President Alma Coin (Julianne Moore) and former Gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman), Katniss agrees to be the face of the revolution — the Mockingjay — with Haymitch (Woody Harrelson) and Effie (Elizabeth Banks) by her side. Their goal, at least in this movie, is to unify the districts against the Capitol using Katniss, Gale (Liam Hemsworth), and Finnick (Sam Claflin) to film anti-Capitol propaganda and rally the troops. But, this turns out to be harder than expected because Katniss works best under pressure, so faking it in the bowels of District 13 isn’t an option.

How Does ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1’ End?

Image via Lionsgate

After Peeta warns District 13 of the bombers headed their way, District 13’s emergency sirens go off and the citizens head deep within the silo for protection. They sit, in the dark, as the bombs hit the ground and everything shakes around them. While playing with Buttercup, Katniss realizes how Snow is using Peeta to manipulate her still. When the coast is clear, the team brings Katniss to the surface to record a message informing Panem that she and District 13 are alive and well. But, she finds white roses strewn about the ground, a direct message from Snow that she interprets as his intent to kill Peeta. Later, Haymitch finds Katniss to inform her that a team, including Gale and Boggs (Mahershala Ali), is headed to the Capitol to rescue Peeta and the other victors with a small window of time open as the Capitol experiences electrical issues. As the team storms the former Training Center, Beetee (Jeffrey Wright) breaks into the Capitol’s airwaves to stream Finnick recounting how Snow used to sell his body (along with other victors deemed desirable), and how Snow would kill someone you loved if you refused. He continues to relay the secrets he has learned over the years of Snow’s use of poison to stop his enemies and potential mutinies before they occurred. He would drink from the same cup to avoid suspicion, which is why he wears roses drenched in perfume to cover the scent of blood from the open sores in his mouth that antidotes will never heal.

While inside the Training Center, the power is restored to the Capitol, cutting off District 13’s connection to the team. To get their attention and keep the Capitol distracted, Katniss talks directly with Snow, who passes along a message that it is the things we love most that destroy us. Snow cuts off District 13’s connection, leaving it up in the air about what will happen to everyone inside. Katniss begins to panic, worried that she has lost both Peeta and Gale with this attempt. Haymitch attempts to console her, but there’s no choice but to wait painfully for word about whether or not they’ve escaped. After a brief chat where Coin attempts to relate to Katniss, Katniss learns that the team managed to return with Peeta and Johanna (Jena Malone). However, Gale is confused about why the Capitol let them leave, as they had every opportunity to shoot them out of the sky.

Both Johanna and Peeta are bruised and ragged from weeks of torture in the Capitol. Katniss rushes to Peeta, but it is instantly clear how much he has changed. As she approaches him, Peeta wraps his hands around her neck and throws her around the room. He begins to strangle her, nearly killing her as he is unable to be stopped until Boggs knocks him out with a metal tray. When Katniss wakes up, she’s in a neck brace and unable to speak. Beetee and Plutarch inform her that Peeta has fallen victim to a technique called hijacking, which uses venom from tracker jackers to induce fear and change memories. Thus, Peeta’s memories of Katniss were altered to make him believe she is life-threatening. Prim (Willow Shields) asks, for Katniss, if it can be reversed. Beetee says fear is the most difficult emotion to overcome, but Plutarch interjects to say they’ve established a team to help Peeta, and he’s optimistic. (Though it’s clear he has no idea what he’s talking about.) Later, as Coin gives a riveting speech to District 13 about liberating the victors and their plans to take District 2 and then Panem, Katniss leaves her hospital room and makes her way to Peeta. She watches from outside as he thrashes against his restraints, clearly no longer the sweet and gentle boy she knew and loved.

How Does the Ending Set Up 'Mockingjay Part 2'?

Image via Lionsgate

As Coin says in her speech, the rebels still need to take District 2 before they can finally storm the Capitol. But, District 2 is the Capitol’s military base, which makes it the most difficult challenge they’ve faced thus far in the war. They’ve come a long way, but there’s still much more to do if they hope to finally free Panem. Coin is ready for the next phase, motivating her people and promising a blessed end to this war where people are free and no longer forced to fight each other for scraps. However, it is what happens to Peeta that drives Katniss into the next phase of the war. Snow stole the boy she loved from her. As far as Katniss believes, Snow turned him into a monster who wants to kill her for his own pleasure. She is hopeless about Peeta’s chance to recover from this. Going into The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, Katniss is thirsty for Snow’s blood. She is more motivated than ever to kill him and make him pay for the atrocities he’s committed, which is certainly reflected in the decisions she makes moving forward. Additionally, she feels immense guilt for what has happened to Peeta, and seeing him like this is too difficult for her. So, the question is, can Peeta be saved and return to the boy she once knew?