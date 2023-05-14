In The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2, the war in Panem is heating up and the rebels have hope for a positive outcome. Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) has successfully brought the districts together against the Capitol. Well, all except for District 2. However, her biggest concern is Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), who has been tortured for weeks using tracker jacker venom to make him believe Katniss is an immediate threat to his life. In short, he’s no longer the sweet and gentle boy with the bread that saved Katniss. Horrified by what has happened to Peeta, her thirst for blood is stronger than ever. She wants President Snow (Donald Sutherland) dead immediately.

So, with the support of District 13 President Alma Coin (Julianne Moore), former Gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman), Haymitch (Woody Harrelson), and Effie (Elizabeth Banks), Katniss dons her Mockingjay outfit and heads to District 2. She hopes to help use her voice to make the best of a bad situation, escaping the reality of Peeta’s situation and District 13, but Gale (Liam Hemsworth) proposes an idea that sets the tone for the rest of the film: Bury the loyalists alive in the mountain base. And that’s just the start of the final chapter of The Hunger Games series. (Though Finnick (Sam Claflin) gets married, so that’s a welcome break from the madness before Katniss sneaks out of District 13 to join the so-called 76th Hunger Games on the Capitol’s streets.)

Do Katniss and Gale Capture Snow?

Katniss and Gale make their way through the crowded Capitol streets — in heavy cloaks to cover their faces — toward Snow’s mansion. However, the Peacekeepers checking identities as people move forward threaten their plan. Unsure what to do, they have a moment to rush forward as the rebels begin to converge on the city center. But, when a car bomb separates them, Gale is captured by Peacekeepers. Despite saying she would do so, Katniss can’t bring herself to shoot him before he’s in the enemy’s grasp. Without Gale, Katniss continues on, desperate to kill Snow after all of the death he has caused.

However, she reaches the mansion’s gates and sees Peacekeepers taking Capitol children and putting them into a fenced-off area in front of the gate’s door. Snow is using the children to make a human wall between him and the rebels. Shortly thereafter, a hovercraft bearing the Capitol’s seal arrives and releases parachutes, like those in the Hunger Games that contain gifts, to the children. After a moment, half of the containers explode. Shocked and confused, a group of medics rushes in alongside the parents of the children to help the wounded. Katniss sees Prim (Willow Shields) in the crowd, shouting out to her and making eye contact before the remainder of the bombs go off, knocking Katniss to the ground, falling unconscious as her clothes are on fire.

Who Bombed the Children in the Capitol?

When Katniss wakes up, she’s covered in burns. Sometime later, as her mother treats her wounds, an emotional Haymitch explains that the fight was over after the Capitol bombed the children. That was the last straw for many Peacekeepers and Palace Guards. The rebels won, walked into the mansion, and captured Snow. After healing enough to leave the hospital, Effie escorts Katniss to her room in the mansion. Katniss then wanders around, finding her way to a greenhouse in the back where, after Katniss receives permission to enter from Commander Paylor (Patina Miller), she finds Snow. Snow apologizes to Katniss for her loss, explaining how he was going to surrender when they released the parachutes.

Katniss counters, arguing that he released the parachutes and killed the children, but he adamantly denies doing so. He isn’t above killing children, but always for a reason. He had no reason to kill those children, as it is what ultimately turned the remainder of his supporters against him. Snow continues to commend President Coin, now in charge of Panem in its entirety, for her masterful gameplay over the war, like pitting Katniss and Snow against each other to the point where they couldn’t see what she was doing behind the scenes. Snow insists that Coin is responsible for killing the children and Prim, airing it live and stepping in to take power after the districts and Capitol have destroyed each other. Katniss says she doesn’t believe his story, but Snow reminds her of their agreement to never lie to one another.

Why Do Katniss and Gale End Their Friendship?

Back in her room, Gale arrives to tell Katniss that Coin is looking for her. She remarks how Gale never came to see her in the hospital, and the guilty look on his face says it all. After strategizing attacks with Beetee (Jeffrey Wright), Katniss asks if it was his plan. He says that he doesn’t know, apologizing for not taking care of her family as she should have. Katniss says goodbye, marking the end of their years-long friendship. Then, Katniss arrives at a round table with Interim President Coin and the remaining victors, including Johanna (Jena Malone), Annie (Stef Dawson), and Enobaria (Meta Golding). To quench the thirst for revenge that the rebels feel, Coin proposes a special, symbolic version of the Hunger Games with the children of the Capitol’s most powerful. Peeta, Annie, and Beetee vote no, while Johanna and Enobaria vote yes. After much thought, Katniss demands to kill Snow and votes yes, for Prim. Haymitch realizes something is up (as Katniss would never do this) and votes yes, too.

Why Does Katniss Shoot Coin Instead of Snow?

Now, it’s time for President Snow’s execution. As Effie preps Katniss, Katniss slips a nightlock pill into her suit. Outside, on the avenue of tributes, an unrepentant Snow is tied to a post and Coin gives a speech from the President’s perch above. Katniss readies her arrow, shifting upward at the last moment and shooting Coin in the chest, dead. Katniss attempts to swallow her nightlock pill, but Peeta stops her. As she is dragged away, the crowd takes matters with Snow into their own hands. Katniss is locked in a room with guards and is later visited by Haymitch, who reads a letter from Plutarch. The letter explains how Plutarch wasn’t surprised by Katniss killing Coin. He explains that a free election will be held and Commander Paylor will likely win. Plutarch apologizes for everything Katniss has been through, but he would do everything again if he had to. The war is over, there will be a sweet period, but who knows whether humanity will repeat a similar mess or learn from this experience.

Katniss and Haymitch Return Home to District 12

So, at least until Paylor can pardon her, Katniss and Haymitch are headed home to District 12. With a sweet goodbye from Effie, who receives a steamy kiss from Haymitch, they take their leave. Back in 12, Katniss returns to her home in Victor’s Village, as does Haymitch. Katniss sits in sadness, lost after Prim’s death. When Prim’s cat Buttercup shows up after making the trek from District 13, Katniss has a meltdown, screaming at the cat to leave and finally saying out loud that Prim is dead. The reality hits her, hard, all over again. Later, after a hunt, Katniss arrives home to see Peeta has finally returned from the Capitol. He is planting primrose flowers in the garden to honor Prim. Katniss embraces him, smiling for the first time since Prim’s death.

Do Katniss and Peeta End Up Back Together?

Sometime in the future, a letter from Annie reveals she and Finnick had a son, giving them updates on what is happening in the world. Commander Paylor becomes President Paylor. Peeta and Katniss sit and watch the rain together, mentally healing after everything they’ve been through. One night, Katniss leaves her bed and makes her way down the hall to Peeta’s, and he wraps her in his arms. Peeta asks, “You love me. Real or not real?” Katniss says, “Real.” They hold hands and sleep. In the future, Peeta plays with a little boy in the meadow. Katniss holds their newborn in her arms. When the baby wakes, Katniss asks if she had a nightmare. Katniss says she has nightmares too. She says someday she’ll explain it, why they came and why they won’t ever go away. She survives by making a list of all of the good things she’s seen someone do. It’s like a game. It’s repetitive and tedious, as she does it over and over, but there are much worse games to play.

What Does the Ending Mean?

Using knowledge from the movie and the books, let’s break it down. Coin killed Prim to destroy Katniss because, as Boggs (Mahershala Ali) explains before his death, Katniss is her biggest threat to maintaining power over Panem because of her influence over the people. Katniss only ever tolerated Coin, making her dangerous. Katniss kills Coin for several reasons. Because she killed Prim, yes, but also because Katniss knew that Coin wanted to replace Snow. The reason Snow spent his final days relaxing in his greenhouse with his beloved roses was that Coin wanted to set a precedent for this type of event in case she ever found herself in a similar situation. The symbolic Hunger Games was only the first of many bad decisions down the line, and Katniss only voted yes to make sure Coin didn’t become suspicious of her. That Hunger Games did not occur.

Technically, Gale is partially responsible for creating the plan of action that led to Prim’s death. But, in the book, Katniss realizes at the very end that she always needed Peeta and what he brings to her life. Regardless of Gale’s involvement, he wouldn’t have been her final choice, but that does seem to be the end of their friendship anyhow. Gale lives in District 2, while Katniss’ mother helps get a hospital off of the ground in District 4, as going home is too painful for her without Prim. Meanwhile, Peeta and Katniss live in District 12 for as much of their lives as we see, having children (obviously). The entirety of Panem is rebuilt to support each district being able to get what they need to live supported and happy lives. All in all, it’s a bittersweet ending, but one that closes the book on these characters. (That said, we will get the prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, following a young Coriolanus Snow in November 2023.)