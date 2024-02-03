In the wake of the success of Harry Potter, it seemed like every studio was desperate to find a young adult book franchise that could be adapted to the big screen and turned into a successful series. Many of these early attempts failed. The Chronicles of Narnia series tapped out after three entries, and the Divergent saga was so disastrous that the final film in the series was canceled. Despite these failures, the popularity of The Hunger Games novels translated well to the big screen. The film had the advantage of casting Jennifer Lawrence during a breakthrough period within her career; Lawrence notably took home the Academy Award for Best Actress the same year that the first The Hunger Games film was released.

The Hunger Games takes place in a dystopian future where the ruins of what was once the United States has been divided into a series of different districts. This new nation, now called “Penem,” is ruled by a highly militarized capital. Members of different districts rarely interact with each other. However, the Capitol holds a yearly competition in which two young adults from each district compete to survive in a highly publicized survival competition called “The Hunger Games.” In District 12, Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) volunteers in order to save the life of her young sister Primrose (Willow Shields). Katniss unexpectedly becomes a symbolic revolutionary figure after she and her fellow District 12 competitor, Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), win the annual competition. The Hunger Games saga differentiated itself from other young adult adaptations with its more aggressive pursuit of social and political themes. Here is every film in The Hunger Games franchise, ranked by rewatchability.

‘The Hunger Games’ (2012)

Directed by Gary Ross

2012’s The Hunger Games was the only film in the saga not directed by Francis Lawrence. Although Gary Ross is certainly a talented director and has made many great films, the series started off with a somewhat confusing tone. The first film struggled to balance the weightier political themes and satire of mass media consumerism with the emotional relationships between the characters. It felt odd to switch between extreme moments of violence and melodramatic scenes focused on the love triangle between Katniss, Peeta, and their friend Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth). Additionally, supporting characters like Katniss’ mentor Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson) and the dystopian gameshow host Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) that really popped in the subsequent films felt desperately underutilized.

While the first act of the film set in District 12 does a great job at establishing the stakes of the series, there’s unfortunately a lot of exposition needed to explain how the games actually work in practice. The chemistry between Lawrence and Hutcherson wasn’t strong enough in those early moments to make the chunks of exposition very entertaining. The Hunger Games isn’t a bad film, but it’s easily the dullest entry in a series that will only continue to improve upon itself.

‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1’ (2014)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 isn’t a poor entry in the series, but it never feels like a complete one either. The idea of splitting the final entry in a film saga adapted from a series of books into two separate projects is nothing new; the Harry Potter franchise had done this to great success with the adaptation of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. With the benefit of an extended running time, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 was able to take the time to show how Katniss was recovering from the traumatic events of the previous film. As the first entry in the series where the "games" itself are absent, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 was able to develop a more mature, realistic depiction of a war-torn society on the verge of collapse. Framing Katniss as the key figure within a revolutionary movement was the perfect way to depict these themes.

Unfortunately, Mockingjay didn’t have a natural breaking point within the story like the final Harry Potter book did. As a result, the last two entries in The Hunger Games series felt like they were only telling half of a story. There are some incredible sequences in Mockingjay-Part 1 (including a stunning revolutionary montage), but it rarely feels like it's anything but a prelude to the conclusion. While it was nice to spend more time with side characters like Haymitch, Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin), Johanna Mason (Jena Malone), and Beetee Latier (Jeffrey Wright), who had been somewhat neglected in prior installments, it was at the expense of a more focused narrative structure.

‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2’ (2015)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 is one of the bleakest blockbusters in recent memory. The film does not attempt to sanitize the novels’ content in the slightest, reflecting the “war is hell” theme that had been so quintessential to the novels. Even after the death of President Snow (Donald Sutherland), it doesn’t feel like there’s any sense of justice in Panem. The film’s more sensitive approach to war, death, and the loss of childhood innocence make it the most mature entry in the series. By showing how President Alma Coin (Julianne Moore) continues to conflict with Katniss following the end of the revolution, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 relates back to the original film's themes of perpetual violence. It's analysis of the eventuality of conflict is a refreshingly cynical way to conclude the series compared to the overblown sentimentality that is often seen in blockbuster saga conclusions.

Mockingjay - Part 2 also features some of the most stunning set pieces within the saga; a terrifying chase sequence within a series of catacombs feels reminiscent of James Cameron’s work in 1986’s Aliens. Freed from the context of the games itself, Lawrence was able to insert large scale set pieces that explored the war waged between the revolutionary army and the forces working for President Snow. While it's a gripping, often uncomfortable exploration of adolescents responding to war, the emotional bond between Peeta and Katniss feels lacking in comparison to other entries in the series,

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' (2023)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

While prequels are often thought of as a completely unnecessary endeavor, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has an origin story worth telling. Set several decades before the events of the franchise, the prequel story explores how a younger version of the future President, Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), developed the modern concept for the games as he fell in love with the District 12t tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). While the context of how the games came to be is interesting, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes does not require any knowledge of the previous films to be entertaining; it's a well told, dramatic love story in its own right.

Perhaps the darkest entry in the entire franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes examines how propaganda and the dissemination of false information can help totalitarian societies keep their subjects in line through fear. Snow's arc, as he transforms from an impoverished victim of war to an embittered dictator, makes for one of the strongest character transformations in the entire The Hunger Games saga. While it's unclear if it will be the first entry in a new series, Blyth and Zegler certainly proved themselves worthy of carrying forth the franchise's legacy.

'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ (2013)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire takes advantage of everything the series does best. Since the film takes place during a second round of the Games that invites back former winners, Lawrence was able to satirize the media market in a more compelling way. The film’s action is bleak and remorseless; at times, it feels odd that it was able to get away with a PG-13 rating. The more advanced version of the Games that Katniss is forced to compete in features more challenging traps, dangerous combatants, and political ramifications based on her performance. While many of the films in the series risked being overlong, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire's 146-minute runtime flies by, barely giving the viewers a chance to breathe.

It was interesting to see how Katniss’ heroism is taken advantage of by revolutionary leaders like Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman), the gamemaster that has decided to wage war against the Capitol. Although Katniss acknowledges the importance she has to people, she feels uncomfortable about becoming the central figure within a war that she doesn’t fully understand. This was a compelling level of thematic depth that makes Catching Fire the most rewatchable film in the saga.

