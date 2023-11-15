The Big Picture The Hunger Games franchise includes a long and detailed history of Panem, focusing largely on the war that inspired the Games.

The new prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, takes audiences back to the early days of the Hunger Games and reveals more about the world of Panem.

The prequel provides important historical context, explaining more about the founding of the Games and showing how civilization reached the point of the rebellion.

After eight years, the Hunger Games franchise returns with The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which takes the audience further back in this dystopian world than ever before. Introduced in The Hunger Games through the eyes of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), the world is limited to the Capitol and Districts of Panem, but despite the country's seeming seclusion, there is plenty of history. The original series references the past war that established the dreaded Games, but much of the history is known. Even more recent events, like the life of the infamous villain President Snow (Donald Sutherland), are mysterious, but as The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes reveals more about the world, that is no longer the case. As in any dystopian society, history is important because it shows how civilization got to this point.

From the war that inspired the Hunger Games to the rebellion that ended it, there are seventy-six years. While Katniss' story takes place at the end of this timeframe, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set much earlier, during the 10th Hunger Games. As such, the new film will fill in the early days of the Hunger Games and how they came to be the event seen years later. Since it features a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), several familiar characters are alive during the prequel. The new film will fit with the history the series established and build on it, including more historical context that shows why the rebellion caught fire.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Francis Lawrence Cast Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Burn Gorman, Fionnula Flanagan Rating PG-13 Runtime 165 minutes Genres Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller Production Company Color Force, Good Universe, Lionsgate

Before the Hunger Games: The First Rebellion

Image via Lionsgate

The film takes place in a destroyed North America, but the exact timeline and the story of Panem's founding isn't explained. At some point, the land was divided into the Thirteen Districts, each providing resources to the Capitol, which led the country with an iron fist. As the story is set in an ambiguous and brutal future, there is no official way to measure dates in the series. But, with the clear numbering of the annual Hunger Games, the timeline is easy to piece together. Roughly three years before the Huger Games began, the districts revolted against the Capitol. With the loss of their resources, the quality of life in the Capitol fell, and it only grew worse as the rebellious Districts, led by District 13, bombed the city. But the Capitol fought back, creating muttations like tracker jackers and jabberjays to gather information and hurt their enemies.

The rebels attempted to take the city, but ultimately, the siege failed, and District 13 abandoned its allies to protect themselves in what is later referred to as the Dark Days. Once known for their development of nuclear weapons, District 13 posed a danger to the Capitol, so they managed to negotiate their own freedom as long as the rest of the world believed them to be gone. The Capitol spread the rumor that they had decimated District 13, leaving the rest of the Districts terrified and out of options. After three years of conflict, the twelve remaining Districts surrendered to the Capitol, which enacted the Treaty of Treason to introduce new laws and create the annual Hunger Games.

10 Years After the Hunger Games: 'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'

Image via Lionsgate

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is the earliest known event after the war. Telling of the 10th Hunger Games, the film features characters who lived through the original rebellion, giving even the young characters a dark past. Introducing a new set of 24 tributes, the 10th Hunger Games will look familiar to fans, but the early Games were much different than the high-tech spectacle Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) endure. With many of the showboating details not yet developed, this story has nothing to hide the brutality behind. The plot follows a young Coriolanus who becomes one of the first mentors, but in this case, they use Capitol children rather than former victors. Assigned to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), Coriolanus learns more about the inner workings of the Games and why they are important, which sets him up to be the tyrannical leader of Panem that fans know. Though it seems like a different world, it is only 64 years before Katniss enters the arena.

11 Years After the Hunger Games: Mags' Victory

Image via Lionsgate

Even closer to the prequel's story is Mags Flanagan's (Lynn Cohen) Hunger Games. Winning the 11th Hunger Games as a child, Mags is thrown into the arena just a year after Lucy Gray. But that's only the beginning of her association with the Hunger Games. Mags is a mentor for the District 4 children after her until she becomes a tribute again in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. As the oldest returning victor, she is hopeless, but Katniss develops a friendship with her all the same. One thing clear from the film is that, though she is a few years younger than President Snow, the years hit her harder.

25 Years After the Hunger Games: The First Quarter Quell

Image via Lionsgate

The Hunger Games introduces new horrors every twenty-five years to add to the reminders of the rebellion. Referred to as Quarters Quells, these anniversaries were marked by unique changes to the rules to represent something and create added pain for the Districts. So, in the 25th Annual Hunger Games, the reaping was made worse as each District was forced to vote on their tributes. Little is known about this event, as the Capitol doesn't describe the anguish it causes in detail, but it marks an important tradition that sets up the events of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

50 Years After the Hunger Games: The Second Quarter Quell

Image via Lionsgate

While many more tributes won their Games, the years between the first and second Quarter Quells are largely unexplored. However, the Second Quarter Quell is important as it introduces Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson). Though the film doesn't go into detail, the books reveal much more about Haymitch's past. For the Quarter Quell, the Capitol required twice as many tributes, so everyone's odds were smaller. Haymitch won his Games by venturing to the end of the arena and discovering the force field that keeps the tributes in. In his confrontation with his last competitor, Haymitch collapsed in front of the force-field, and the axe thrown at him rebounded to kill the other tribute. This experience left Haymitch a lifelong alcoholic and earned him the position of mentor to Katniss and Peeta.

65 Years After the Hunger Games: Finnick Odair's Victory

Image via Lionsgate

The next victor to play a major role won the 65th Hunger Games, only ten years before the first film. Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin), from District 4, became the youngest victor at fourteen. Mentored by Mags, Finnick was known for his skill with a trident and widespread popularity. Though his record is impressive and remains unbeaten by the time the Games are abolished, Finnick is remembered for much more. He becomes relevant to the series in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire when he returns to the arena and allies himself with Katniss throughout the rest of the war.

70 Years After the Hunger Games: District 12's Tragedy

Image via Lionsgate

Seventy years after the Hunger Games began, Annie Cresta (Stef Dawson) became a victor. But her win is not the only important event of the year, as it is also when District 12's mine explodes, killing Katniss' father. As her mother spiraled in her grief, Katniss had to take a more active role in protecting Prim (Willow Shields). She began sneaking out of the District to hunt, where she met Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth). But this year is more than just significant to the characters, as a brief moment appears in the films. After the death of her father, Peeta secretly gives a starving Katniss bread, marking one of the couple's first interactions.

71 Years After the Hunger Games: Joanna's Victory

Among the victors who return in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Johanna Mason (Jena Malone) is the youngest, besides Katniss and Peeta. Winning the Hunger Games three years before the District 12 pair, Johanna is only a few years older than Katniss and Peeta. She is a fierce fighter and intelligent, but her most memorable characteristic is her stubbornness. In the years following her victory, Johanna lost everyone she cared for to the Capitol, returning for the 75th Hunger Games with nothing to lose. Despite Katniss' dislike of her, Johanna allies herself with Katniss, helping to keep her alive until the end and continuing to fight during the following rebellion.

74 Years After the Hunger Games: Katniss Sparks a Rebellion

Image Via Lionsgate

The first film is set 74 years after the founding of the Hunger Games. This begins with Katniss volunteering for her sister and follows her through the Games as she struggles to impress the Capitol and meets the other unfortunate tributes. She breaks tradition by refusing to kill her final competitor, Peeta. Instead, they plan an onscreen suicide, but the gamemakers stop them, allowing both to win. This act of defiance ignites the building unrest leading into the next film.

75 Years After the Hunger Games: The Third Quarter Quell Brings War

Image via Lionsgate

The next year is eventful, encompassing The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and most of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2. It begins with the announcement that the Third Quarter Quell will return past victors to the arena. Katniss and Peeta are chosen again, and the 75th Hunger Games begins. With their allies secretly planning a rebellion, the final Hunger Games ends in chaos and confusion as Katniss and several other tributes are taken to District 13. This sudden ending results in most Districts breaking out in an active rebellion and the bombing of District 12. Afterward, Katniss becomes the face of the rebellion while Peeta is tormented in the Capitol. The rebels save Peeta, but he struggles to tell what memories are real and what are the lies the Capitol put in his head. During the same year, the rebels enter the Capitol to end the war, Katniss among them. Though many, including Prim, die in the effort, the Capitol falls. President Snow is sentenced to death, but during the execution, Katniss kills District 13's President Coin (Julianne Moore) instead, leaving a power vacuum.

76 Years After the Hunger Games: New Peace

Image Via Lionsgate

With the war officially ended, this is the year things improved. Seventy-six years after the First Rebellion's conclusion led to the creation of the Hunger Games, the brutal tradition ended. Panem welcomes their first democratically elected leader, and reconstruction of the country begins. While the characters go their separate ways, Katniss and Peeta return to their home in District 12 to help rebuild.

96 Years After the Hunger Games: The Epilogue

Image via Lionsgate

The last moment of the films takes place years later when Katniss and Peeta visit the meadow with their children. This shows that the peace they fought for held, creating a new and safer world for the next generation. Though it took almost a century, and the scars are far from gone, the Hunger Games ended, giving the series a happy ending. Each event in the story builds off the one before, leading to the eventual fallout after generations of mistreatment. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes fills in another link in the chain, explaining the origins of the Hunger Games and how it became the nightmare it was for Katniss.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes comes to theaters on November 17th. Click here for showtimes near you.