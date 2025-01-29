Lionsgate is bringing some of its biggest franchises to Prime Video in a massive new licensing deal, ensuring that The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Now You See Me 3 will find a streaming home after their theatrical runs. It's not often we know this far in advance where a movie will end up when it finishes playing in the multiplexes if the movies aren't part of a giant conglomerate, but in the agreement, announced today, it states that Prime Video will have an exclusive post-theatrical window for Lionsgate’s films following their initial run on Starz.

Starting with Lionsgate’s 2026 theatrical slate, Prime Video will also gain access to select titles from the studio’s 2025 lineup — which should include Lionsgate's biggest movie of the year, Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off — as well as an extensive library of movies and TV shows

“We know that Prime members love great movies, and as a first-stop entertainment destination, we are excited to bring Lionsgate’s terrific slate of entertaining films to Prime Video soon after their theatrical release,” said Brad Beale, VP of worldwide licensing and distribution for Prime Video.

But it doesn’t stop there. From 2026 onward, Prime Video will have cherry-picking rights to Lionsgate’s most iconic franchises, adding John Wick, Twilight, Divergent, and Saw to its catalogue of content, while TV series like Weeds and Nurse Jackie will also be available to subscribers.

“This agreement unlocks significant incremental value for our slate while affirming the great popularity of Lionsgate movies among an ever-expanding portfolio of buyers,” added Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution.

What Can We Expect from 'Now You See Me 3'?

Image via Lionsgate

Speaking to Collider last year, one of the stars of the Now You See Me franchise, Jesse Eisenberg, said the script for the movie was really great, and said that it would continue to celebrate intelligence over violence, while charming the audience with teamwork.

"Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it's really great," said Eisenberg, before continuing:

"For me, the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it’s non-violent but exciting, and it's so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it's actually quite uncommon to have a movie that's this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that's really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from this new deal between Prime Video and Lionsgate, as well as the progress of Now You See Me 3 and The Hunger Games.