Given its massive pop culture footprint, it's surprising to remember that The Hunger Games only spans four books and five films. This is a franchise that could've easily manufactured spin-off after spin-off to keep itself financially relevant. The opposite holds true. There's the distinct sense that series creator and author Suzanne Collins expanded her world with the 2020 prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ten years after the original Hunger Games trilogy because she had something to say. The 2023 adaptation from four-time franchise director Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, operates according to the same principle. Aside from a few awkwardly emphasized moments (i.e., a meaningful name drop), very little in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes feels like disingenuous attempts to stir up nostalgia in lieu of the material having an actual point. Whether we needed the tyrannical President Coriolanus Snow's (Tom Blyth) origin story is debatable, but both Collins and Lionsgate's adaptation of her prequel make the most of the situation. By chronicling a future villain's fall from grace and surrounding him with innocents victimized by the Capitol, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes does something The Hunger Games franchise hadn't before attempted. It removes the clearly and inexcusably evil Capitol's monolithic utopian sheen to reveal the dirty, hidden snake's underbelly: that the Capitol treats some of its citizens with as much contempt as it does the people of the Districts.

‘The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Exposes the Capitol's Hypocrisy

Because Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games trilogy took place within Katniss Everdeen's (Jennifer Lawrence) limited first-person perspective, it makes sense that Katniss wouldn't know about the wealth inequality gap between the Capitol's most affluent and its least financially fortunate. Because the four movies widened their viewpoint, they had a chance to dig their teeth into the Capitol's sociopolitical nuance but neglected to do so. The Capitol and those who lived within it were entirely evil, and rightfully so; end of discussion.

Set 64 years before the events of the first The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes isn't just a treatise about Coriolanus Snow's rise to power. He's Collins' Trojan horse, a convenient way to add new layers to her creation. At the beginning of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the surviving members of the once abominably wealthy Snow family are destitute. They struggle to pay their rent and avoid starvation, and certainly can't afford something as luxurious as a new shirt. This eat the rich reality comes down not on a family of adults, however, but on two innocent children forced to race through a battlefield desperately grabbing for scraps of food. Young Coriolanus and his cousin Tigris (Hunter Schafer) see an adult commit cannibalism to survive. As teenagers, their situation is barely improved. To save face at the Academy, Coriolanus pretends he's living a life as gratuitously luxurious as everyone else. Could he ask for help? Yes. His pride keeps him from doing so. Yet it's also an unspoken fact that no help would be dispensed. If his classmates and their families learned the truth, the Snows would be summarily outcast. Just because Coriolanus lies through his teeth doesn’t mean they don’t suffer from the Capitol's stratified system. That glamorous lifestyle is only available to those with enough existing money to indulge in it. Even if you live inside the Capitol's walls, if you don't fit in, then you suffer.

Why Does Coriolanus Snow Become Evil?

Ostensibly, Coriolanus's goal is to provide for his family. Some part of him means this. The other half craves to further his own prosperity by any means necessary. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes does sand away some of the book Coriolanus's most sadistic personality traits. The movie version becomes more heroically inclined before his fall, which makes its own different but related point: that the world Collins invented can blacken the souls of even the kindhearted. The deeper, more nuanced point coiled underneath, is how Coriolanus chooses to let Panem destroy his soul. Every time the world affords Coriolanus a chance to retain the childlike goodness Tigris so prizes in him, he spurns the opportunity. Once he's had a taste of power, he selects the self-serving, violent option over the selfless, kind route that requires his sacrifice. Unless an act of kindness actively benefits him, he retains enough privilege to remain complicit in the same system responsible for harming his family. If it doesn't affect him, he doesn't lift a finger. To achieve familial protection and social power, he takes the Michael Corleone corruption route. He willingly disavows his humanity and then claims the world gave him no other choice.

In an interview with Variety, Tom Blyth spoke about Coriolanus' deeply flawed multidimensionality: "People think they know the character. What I hope is that, if not to empathize with him, they understand him a little bit more and understand what makes him tick. And understand what a character like him would have to go through to make him become so evil." Blythe went on to add, "For me, I kind of fell in love with him as a character. I was heartbroken when I had to let him fall off the deep end.”

‘The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Explores Wealth Inequality and Social Injustice

In moral opposition to Coriolanus Snow stands Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera). As the extremely privileged son of a District 2 family who relocated to the Capitol, Sejanus can have almost anything he wants: schooling, clothes, food, a secure career. (For a time, his very survival depends upon his father's social capital.) The things his silver spoon existence can't provide are what Sejanus prizes most, social equality and social justice. Because he was born in District 2, Sejanus's Capitol classmates will never respect him. It doesn't matter that his family sided with the Capitol during the war and assimilated into their ranks; he's a boy from the Districts and therefore beneath them. And no matter how much he tries to fall in line so he can effect true change from the inside, witnessing the active horrors of the Games drives Sejanus's existing discontent into enraged activism. The Capitol labels him an outsider first for his birthplace and then for his treason, but Sejanus's well-intentioned soul always positioned him as a moral outcast. He was never good enough for the Capitol long before they killed him, and that's a story we haven't seen from The Hunger Games before.

Most compelling of all is Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage). As the intellectual author of the Hunger Games and their public face, he's a man disdained for his blithe, substance-addicted persona but held in proverbial high esteem. Casca never speaks a word of open resistance, but it's clear he takes no pride in his creation. The truth emerges during the film's final act: he drunkenly invented the Games as a terrible joke. He found the concept too unfathomable to ever be taken seriously; it wasn't even meant to see the light of day. Crassus Snow, Coriolanus's father and Casca's trusted friend, formally submitted the idea and prospered off it. Casca has spent a decade crushed by guilt and haunted by a living legacy he never intended. It's brilliantly distressing for the Games to have emerged not from intentional sadism but bleak absurdism. The truth subverts our expectations and posits an all-too realistic notion, that those in power continually shock us with just how infinitely abysmal they truly are — until we can no longer be surprised. Nothing is too grotesque if it elevates the rich and oppresses those they despise, which includes individuals living inside the Capitol's walls.

In early November, Tom Blyhe discussed The Hunger Games' complicated morality with Variety: "What Suzanne Collins is really good at is asking those questions," he said. "What makes a person bad? Were they born bad?” That's a question as applicable to Coriolanus Snow as it is to everyone else in Panem. All Capitol citizens have an inherent privilege the people in the Districts don't, yet those who fail to conform via social expectations or wealth inequality are shunned, abused, and murdered by proxy. If you aren't one of them by whatever yard stick they've chosen, then it doesn't matter where you live — you're still the prey of the powers that be. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes proves no one is exempt from the elite's cruelty. The Capitol is an entirely different arena, but an arena all the same.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is now in theaters.

