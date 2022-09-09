Panem's leader, President Snow (Donald Sutherland) was a vital villain in The Hunger Games franchise, but not the main character. After featuring Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) as the protagonist in the screen adaptation of Suzanne Collins's best-selling novel series, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will focus on Coriolanus Snow before he became a vicious ruler. In fact, the story takes place during the 10th edition of the Hunger Games, when the character is chosen to mentor a girl tribute from District 12.

As viewers wait for the film's anticipated release in November 2023, here is a cast and character guide to familiarize yourself with the starlit faces coming to the screen as part of the prequel.

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow

Starting off with the protagonist, Coriolanus Snow is an 18-year-old undergoing financial difficulty at home. Hoping to gain a fortune after being selected to join the 10th edition of the Hunger Games as a mentor, Snow becomes unmotivated when he finds out that he will be instructing a girl tribute from the impoverished District 12. Yet, the mentee and mentor eventually create a strong connection during the games. Although fans of the saga are well aware of the character's hatred for the tributes from District 12 in the future, it will be interesting to understand how his personal experience as a mentor formed his horrendous viewpoints later on.

Tom Blyth was the first actor confirmed in the prequel, and he has already been making a name for himself through series like Billy the Kid and The Gilded Age. It will be exciting to see him step into Donald Sutherland's shoes as a younger version of Coriolanus Snow.

Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow

Coriolanus' cousin, Tigris Snow, is one of his most prized companions. According to the book that inspired the prequel film, the two grow closer when their wealthy family loses everything during the First Rebellion. Later on, the character pursues a career in fashion. Her outlook on clothes and her sincere bond with her cousin make Tigris' role essential to the story.

If you haven't heard about Hunter Schafer before, then you probably are missing out on her fantastic performance as Jules in Sam Levinson's hit teen series, Euphoria. The actress is also involved behind the scenes in the show as a co-writer and co-executive producer. Other than her role in The Hunger Games prequel, Schafer is set to appear in an upcoming horror film entitled Cuckoo.

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird

Lucy Gray Baird is the female tribute that was chosen to represent District 12 in the 10th Hunger Games. As previously mentioned, Coriolanus is her mentor. In addition to being selected at the reaping, Lucy is a talented singer and just as much of an influential figure as Katniss Everdeen in the events that take place in the future. If you are missing Katniss ever since Mockingjay Part II came out in 2015, then get ready for this equally charming tribute.

2021 revealed another rising star when Rachel Zegler played Maria in Steven Spielberg's acclaimed remake of West Side Story. Garnering praise and award recognition for her performance, there is still much in store for Zegler in the coming future. She will not only play a lead character in this film but will also portray Snow White opposites of Gal Gadot in the upcoming Disney live-action remake. In addition, the actress is set to appear in the highly anticipated Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul

The head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games, Dr. Volumnia Gaul is clever and cruel in her ways to create deadly competition. She is also one of the main influences behind Coriolanus' shift to being a coldhearted leader of the Capitol in the original Hunger Games franchise.

Tasked to play the evil strategist in the prequel, Viola Davis is no new name when it comes to playing a villain. Having received special acclaim for her brilliant lead role in How To Get Away With Murder, the Academy Award-winning actress has proven time and time again that she is exceptional in all of her professional undertakings. Other than this upcoming production, Davis will star in a feature film coming out soon called The Woman King, a story centered on an all-female army combating western forces seeking to corrupt their traditions and ways of life.

Laurel Marsden as Mayfair Lipp

The person behind Lucy being selected for the games, Mayfair Lipp is Mayor Lipp's daughter and the one who convinces him to announce Lucy's name during the reaping. According to the events in the book, she does this in retaliation after finding out that Lucy and Billy Taupe were romantically involved.

If you are a Marvel enthusiast, then you might've seen Laurel Marsden in Ms. Marvel. She is also set to star in All Fun and Games, an upcoming horror film.

Peter Dinklage as Casa Highbottom

Before Coriolanus became the Capitol's president and the ultimate mastermind behind the Hunger Games, his role was occupied by Casca Highbottom. Dean of the Academy, a secondary school for the wealthy, Casca unintentionally created the games and was its main spokesperson for a long time. To celebrate the 10th run of the games, 24 outstanding students from the Academy were selected as mentors, including Coriolanus.

Peter Dinklage's career has reached new heights ever since he played Tyrion Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones. His role in the series even led the actor to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series four years in a row! It will be great to have him be a part of another grand-scale installment like this prequel.

Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman

This last name might be familiar to fans of the franchise. Before Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci) hosted the games, Lucky Flickerman was responsible for conducting interviews with the mentors and tributes. His goofy sense of humor and ability to entertain the crowd are what lead him to become the Hunger Games' official on-air personality in its 10th edition.

After collaborating multiple times with Wes Anderson, Jason Schwartzman will be joining the ensemble in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as Lucky Flickerman. The actor is set to work with Anderson once again in Asteroid City, which also features Scarlett Johanson, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks, and Margot Robbie.

Other Mentors and Tributes Appearing in the 10th Annual Hunger Games

In addition to the characters and cast members mentioned above, the following are also confirmed to portray mentors and tributes in the 10th Hunger Games: