The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff gives her early review of Francis Lawrence's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel that takes place during the tenth annual Hunger Games.

The movie features a talented cast including Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, and Hunter Schafer. Don't miss it in theaters on November 17.

It’s time to return to Panem. Led by Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is hitting theaters very soon. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, a proud fan of both the books and the films, was able to see an early screening and she has some thoughts to share. Check out Perri’s early reaction in the video above.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place during the tenth annual Hunger Games, before the glitz and glamour of Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) time in the Capitol. The new movie puts the spotlight on an eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), the ruthless president played by Donald Sutherland in the first films. The Snow family has fallen on hard times after the war, but Coriolanus is determined to keep up appearances and prove himself to the Academy where he’s assigned a tribute to mentor, District 12’s Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler). Through their partnership in the Games and an unexpected romance, Ballad explores the black, the white, and the Gray in a post-war world.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Francis Lawrence Cast Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Burn Gorman, Fionnula Flanagan Rating PG-13 Runtime 165 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Michael Lesslie, Michael Arndt, Suzanne Collins

Who’s in ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’?

It’s been eight years since the Lawrence-led film series concluded, but Suzanne Collins, the author of the original books, believed there was more of the story to tell. The material in the prequel book was intriguing enough to bring back director Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every previous film since The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and the movie has attracted a serious roster of established talent as well as plenty of rising stars. Zegler (West Side Story) and Blyth (Billy the Kid) are joined by Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage as Dean Cas Highbottom, Academy Award-winner Viola Davis (Fences) as head game master Dr. Volumnia Gaul, and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer as Coriolanus’ cousin Tigris.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in theaters in the U.S. on November 17.

Purchase Tickets