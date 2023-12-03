Editors Note: The following contains spoilers for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The Big Picture Ma Plinth's character plays a more significant role in the 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' novel than in the film adaptation, showcasing her kindness and juxtaposing Coriolanus' selfishness.

Ma Plinth's relationship with Sejanus is crucial to the story, as she instills in him values of compassion and empathy.

Ma Plinth's inclusion in the film would have provided greater development for Sejanus and enhanced the overall plot, as her character represents genuine goodness in contrast to the manipulative actions of Coriolanus.

The Hunger Games franchise is a rare example of a stellar book-to-film adaption, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is no different. Originally a book by Suzanne Collins, the story centers on Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he attempts to make a name for himself by becoming a mentor to District 12's Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) in the 10th Annual Hunger Games. As it details how Coriolanus became the much-hated President Snow (Donald Sutherland) from the original films, the story follows the novel closely. But as in any adaption, the Hunger Games prequel made some changes. Some variation is necessary as the film cannot express Coriolans' inner dialogue, and other changes improved the film. After all, who didn't want to see more of Lucky Flickerman (Jason Schwartzman)? But it is undeniable that some things were simply lost in the translation to screens. From a lack of exploration into the Covey to cutting the horrors in Clemensia Dovecoat's (Ashley Liao) story, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes looks a little different from its novel counterpart. But one thing that shouldn't have been cut is the role of Ma Plinth.

Played by Daniela Grubert in her brief appearance in the film, Ma Plinth can be seen receiving her son, Sejanus (Josh Andrés Rivera), after his trip into the arena and at the announcement of the Plinth Prize, but that's it. Meanwhile, the novel gave her a much more important part, despite her limited appearances. As one of the very few characters to earn the description of genuinely kind, Ma Plinth serves several purposes. She alone supports her son as he speaks out against the Hunger Games and tries to help the tributes. But more to the point, Ma Plinth's interactions with Coriolanus show just how selfish he is. She serves as an example of Coriolanus' utter disregard for even the kindest people. She shows him kindness, which he repays by betraying her beloved son. By the end of the film, there is no doubt that Coriolanus is a villain, but his new position as the Plinth's surrogate son is far less gut-wrenching than it could have been with the inclusion of Ma Plinth.

What Does Ma Plinth Do in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Novel

Image via Lionsgate

Mrs. Plinth was born in District 2, but during the war, her husband, Strabo Plinth (Michael Greco), earned enough money to move to the Capitol with their son, Sejanus. But Sejanus and his mother disliked the Capitol. Affectionately called "Ma" by her son, Sejanus reveals much about her as he talks to Coriolanus because she is a topic that comes easily to him. Mrs. Plinth longs for home, but her husband is caught up in Capitol life. Sejanus and his mother share a loving relationship throughout the book, which is why he calls out for her at his death, but throughout the beginning of the story, she is very present. Before her introduction, she makes sandwiches for each tribute at the zoo, which Sejanus attempts to give them, though some refuse, proving her to be kind even to people she's never met. This happens again when Coriolanus is injured during the arena's bombing, and Ma Plinth takes the Snows food, getting to know Grandma'am (Fionnula Flanagan) and Tigris (Hunter Schafer). When she finally meets Coriolanus, Ma Plinth expresses her gratitude for his friendship with Sejanus, which is largely an act on Corliolanus' part. But he plays along, and even Ma Plinth is taken in by his charms, becoming attached to Coriolanus.

Yet her biggest role comes later when Sejanus enters the arena. When her son doesn't return home, she seeks Coriolanus' help, not Dr. Gaul (Viola Davis). Seeing her son on-screen in the Hunger Games, she discovers the problem. After a call from Dr. Gaul, Ma Plinth accompanies Coriolanus to the arena, wanting to go in to rescue Sejanus, but the game makers refuse her. Instead, she waits outside, and her name convinces Sejanus to leave, showing how close she is to her son. Even after Sejanus and Coriolanus move to District 12, Ma Plinth sends both of them care packages with baked goods. Coriolanus keeps up contact with her, thinking he may be able to get something out of it. Eventually, he does, becoming the heir to the Plinth fortune after Sejanus' death (which Coriolanus himself had a hand in). The end of the book tells how Ma Plinth went on to care for Grandma'am, acting as a maid to the Snows, despite her wealth. Though it may not seem like it at first glance, Ma Plinth's contribution to the story is much more than making food, no matter how talented she is at that. Ma Plinth may not be a main character, but she reveals a lot about Sejanus through their close relationship and, more importantly, shows just how far Coriolanus will go to get ahead.

Ma Plinth's Relationship With Sejanus Impacts 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Story

Image via Lionsgate

Sejanus is undeniably a driving force in the prequel as he rebels against the concept of the Hunger Games on the grounds of human decency, even though they don't affect him directly. He argues against the inhumane treatment of the tributes before the Games begin and continually throughout the event. One of Ma Plinth's major contributions is being the source of this empathy. She taught him to be kind and generous through her example, and her appearance shows that. While Mr. Plinth is a cold, analytical business type, Ma encourages Sejanus' kindness, making food for him to give each tribute. Sejanus understands his father's expectations but cannot live up to them. Believing Strabo Plinth bought him the chance to mentor his former classmate from District 2, Marcus (Jerome Lance), to teach him a lesson, Sejanus ignores his father's desire and treats Marcus with respect at every opportunity, like his mother would. Ma Plinth not only helped Sejanus to be the person he is, but she is a rare example of a good person. In all the chaos and self-promotion that is the Capitol, Ma Plinth remains unaffected and eager to show compassion.

But their mutual goodness isn't the only trait mother and son share. Ma Plinth also nurtured Sejanus' desire for their life in District 2, causing him to feel separate from the Capitol and, ultimately, leading him to follow Coriolanus to 12 and get involved with the rebels there. This is a hugely significant plot point, which, at least in part, goes back to Ma Plinth. Because Sejanus is a significant part of the story, so is Ma. They are tied together with a close bond that the film doesn't explore. Knowing her love for Sejanus makes his hanging all the more tragic as he calls out her name for the mockingjays to echo. But because his relationship with Ma Plinth didn't make it into the film, this moment is less impactful than it could have been. Present or not, Ma Plinth has an impact on the plot because of the values she entitled in her son, but seeing the source would give greater development to Sejanus and enhance the story.

Ma Plinth Was Too Important for 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' to Cut

Image via Lionsgate

The book was too long for an exact adaption, especially as the show added more time in the actual Hunger Games, yet of all the things to go, Ma Plinth shouldn't have made the list. While most characters are looking out for themselves, Ma Plinth, like her son, is just a genuinely good person, a concept Coriolanus struggles to understand. Like Sejanus, her inherent altruism contrasts with Coriolanus, showcasing the reality of what he is. But she and Sejanus are not the same. While Sejanus' intentions are good, he makes dangerous choices that ultimately give Coriolanus the opportunity to turn him in. Meanwhile, Ma Plinth does nothing but love her son and show Coriolanus a motherly kindness that he rarely receives. Her only crime is falling for Coriolanus' manipulation, and he feels no guilt, instead using her and her husband to claw his way to the top.

Coriolanus may hesitate slightly about selling out Sejanus because of their friendship, but that doesn't stop him. Nor does it stop him from going on to manipulate the Plinths with that "friendship." The relationship Ma Plinth develops with Coriolanus in the book makes his lie to her at the end more despicable, showing his true colors to the audience, if not the Plinths themselves. Coriolanus continues to manipulate the Plinths at the end, discussing with Dean Highbottom (Peter Dinklage) what he plans to gift the parents for their celebration of what would have been Sejanus' birthday. In the end, Ma Plinth serves as an example of Coriolanus' utter disregard for even the kindest people, proving the monster he has already become. The film's ending isn't ambiguous as Coriolanus attempts to kill Lucy Gray, poisons Dean Highbottom, and becomes a game maker, but in the book, his calloused manipulation of the Plinths drives the point further, emphasizing his political mind and unfeeling actions. Without his relationship with Ma Plinth, Coriolanus replacing Sejanus' role in their family doesn't get the attention that such a cruel act deserves.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is now in theaters.

