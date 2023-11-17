Editors Note: The following contains spoilers for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The Big Picture The film closely follows the trajectory of the source material, capturing Coriolanus Snow's descent into depravity.

The introduction of the Plinth Prize in the film adds a strong incentive for Snow to win the Hunger Games.

The film spends more time in the arena, providing a more consistent tension and action than the book, but sacrificing the sense of disconnection conveyed in the source material.

Whenever a movie attempts to adapt a beloved novel from an acclaimed author, there is a good chance that readers will pick through the end result with a fine-toothed comb to see what has been changed. Each and every alteration will then be subject to discussion about what impact this has on the overall work. Are key characters lost in the shuffle of it all? Does the emotional journey hit home in the same way? And what about that rushed final part? Such questions are likely to arise once more with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the prequel film that is based on the novel of the same name and takes us further back in the franchise timeline than anything else has before.

The film itself is not only pretty good, but it actually follows the trajectory of the source material pretty closely. Telling the story of how Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) would end up going from a self-serving loner into a more monstrous self-serving President of Panem by selling out both everyone around him and his very soul, it is all about observing his steady descent into depravity. The core of this is captured, but there are also many details along the way that are quite different from the novel. As such, here is a breakdown of some of the most significant. In case it wasn’t already clear, spoilers for both the book and the film ahead.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Film Sets up the Plinth Prize Earlier

From the very beginning, one of the most interesting alterations is something that gets introduced right away despite not coming up until much later in the book. The so-called Plinth Prize was a sum of money that would go to the mentor whose tribute wins the Hunger Games. In the film, this is introduced right out of the gate and makes it so Snow has a strong incentive to win by any means necessary. In the book, this key motivating factor didn’t come up until Strabo Plinth, who is also much less of a character in the adaptation, needed to find a way to buy his son out of a jam. Specifically, Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera) had snuck into the arena after his tribute Marcus had been tortured and brutally displayed there as punishment for trying to escape. The young Plinth did so fully with the intent of being killed and bringing attention to the inhumanity of the games only to be convinced to leave by Snow who was sent in there to bring him back. This seemingly small detail carries a greater significance both in how it removes a key character in the Plinth patriarch and shows just what it was that Snow was fighting for.

Lucy Gray Baird Performs Alone in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Film Following the Bombing

One of the key turning points in the book was Snow’s musically talented tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) showing off her singing skills in a television broadcast with him by her side. She had already done so during the reaping ceremony, but this was something they did together in order to begin gaining sponsors for her to have a better shot of surviving in the arena. They went up after all the other mentors and tributes gave rather lackluster showings. In the film, following the bombing in said area, Snow is left unconscious and awakens later in a hospital to find that Lucy is performing on television with him left to watch from afar. She blows everyone away, but she does so all alone without him beside her to partially soak up the attention. This is significant in that it cuts out much of the other performances, gives Lucy much more of the focus in the scene, and also lets Snow see the direct impact on the viewers when he catches sight of the nurses being moved by her singing. This is again another instance of rearranging, but it does create a vastly different impact to the scene by shifting the perspective we get. However, this pales in comparison to the next alternation.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Film Spends More Time in the Arena

Perhaps the most significant change is a question of framing. In the book, we were far more detached from the arena as we watched it from the perspective of Snow and the other mentors on television. Not only was often much that had to be inferred in terms of what characters were doing and saying, many of the tributes would disappear for long stretches without any of the spectators knowing where they went. This stemmed from how the underground passageways didn’t have cameras in them in the source material. In the film, they do. This means that Snow and everyone can see basically everything that is playing out. The only time this isn’t the case is when Lucy hides somewhere more above ground where there isn't a camera. Even when this happens, we as the audience in the theater do see what is going on. While this creates a bit more consistent tension and action than the book, which went for long stretches of waiting, it also means the disconnection the source material was conveying wasn’t there. Rather than putting us more fully in the shoes of those watching people kill each other for sport, perhaps a way of implicating us as observers, we are invited to experience the death and destruction more directly from those made to take part in it.

Lucy Gray Baird’s District 12 Life Is Less Developed in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Film

This brings us to the final and what may be the most disappointing change of the film. Where the book spent much more time delving into the world of District 12 and Lucy’s life there, this adaptation speeds through it at a rather rapid pace. There are still some performances we see her give, but the relationship she has with the band is given less time as we don’t meet some of them. Some of this comes because the film prioritizes the necessary descent Snow is going down, but the loss of some of these moments of the vibrant life Lucy lives amongst the darkness of the world means his eventual betrayal of her loses its impact. Much of what made the ending work in the book was the way it juxtaposed the two of them as people with how they viewed the world vastly differently. Snow is always looking out for his own personal advancement and himself while Lucy is less concerned about such egotistical questions. Some of this still comes across, but the small moments where we linger in these deeper questions is perhaps the biggest element that is lost in the film.

