Tom Blyth starred as Snow in the movie, opposite Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird.

Blyth is open to revisiting the character's story in future films to continue his rise to power.

Starting with 2012’s The Hunger Games, the movies in the franchise have explored the good and bad, as extremes of one another. The chance to delve into what lies in between, and how one might cross from one side of the divide to the other hadn't been looked into. However, with The Hunger Game: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes that is exactly what transpires, as we meet a younger version of President Coriolanus Snow as he tries to maintain his family name and dignity as an 18-year-old boy. Tom Blyth portrayed the character of Coriolanus Snow, long before he became the antagonist we see in The Hunger Games movie trilogy.

In a conversation with Screen Rant, Blyth, who is presently promoting the second season of his MGM+ series, Billy the Kid which premieres on June 2, was asked about reprising his role as the future ruler of Panem. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes allowed the actor and his character to explore an entangled web of love, friendship, ambition, and legacy, an experience Blyth is willing to revisit in whatever capacity required. Blyth revealed:

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. It'd be a no-brainer. I feel like I was so fortunate to get to step into that world, and I really love everyone involved: Francis Lawrence, Nina Jacobson, and Suzanne Collins. But it would be really cool to keep digging into that story, and I do think fans feel this too. I think they were very excited to reignite the world, and I think people feel like within that reigniting, there's more to do. There are more stories to delve into. I do think there's more to Coriolanus’ story to delve into, whether he's the lead character or whether he's a periphery character and we look at someone else's story. But I think it'd be fascinating to see his continued rise to power and what happens along the way."

The Prospects For Returning To Panem

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes turned out to be a success for Lionsgate, as the film was well received by audiences and critics alike. Despite its warm reception, this wasn't reflected in its box office earnings, as the film is the lowest earning title in the franchise with just over $330 million. There seems to be a valid appetite for more visits to Panem, however, the question remains if another movie will be made. The Hunger Games franchise is built on Suzanne Collins' critically acclaimed novels with the creators of the film rarely straying away from the source material. However, should a sequel to the latest movie be considered, and given Collins hasn't penned a novel sequel, there is a case to explore other characters within the existing universe and build out from there.

Blyth and Zegler star in the film alongside Josh Andrés Rivera, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, Fionnula Flanagan, and Burn Gorman.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is now available to stream on STARZ.

