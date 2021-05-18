The Hunger, the erotic vampire film that kickstarted Tony Scott’s career, will be getting a remake courtesy of Warner Bros., and it already has big names attached. Professor Marston and the Wonder Women director Angela Robinson is in the final talks to direct the film, with A Simple Favor scribe Jessica Sharzer writing the screenplay, according to Deadline.

The film was based on author Whitley Strieber’s titular novel and starred Catherine Deneuve. She portrayed the centuries-old vampire Miriam, who promises eternal life to her lovers through injections of her blood. When her lover John (David Bowie) begins to age rapidly, she seeks the help of gerontologist Sarah (Susan Sarandon) to find a cure. However, the three begin a dangerous love triangle in the process full of betrayal, suspense, and sex. Lots of sex. Even those unfamiliar with the film are probably familiar with its iconic opening, where gothic rock band Bauhaus performs their fitting classic “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” as Miriam and John prey upon a couple of young lovers.

This will not be Robinson’s first foray into the world of sexy vampires. She worked as a writer, director, and executive producer on HBO’s True Blood for twenty-two episodes. Sharzer also produced and wrote several episodes of American Horror Story, as well as the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu. With these credits, fans can expect a new yet similarly seductive take on the film updated for the modern age.

Strangely enough, this will not be the first time Warner Bros. has tried to remake The Hunger. In 2009, the studio announced plans to remake the film. The project remained dormant for several years until rumors of the project began circulating again, with Anya Taylor Joy and Jennifer Lawrence among the names being tossed around for the remake. It remains unknown whether either of these actresses will be involved in the remake’s new iteration.

Further details regarding the remake have not been announced. The Hunger is available to buy and rent on most major platforms.

