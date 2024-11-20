Even after more than 20 years, Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy remains popular, so much so that the franchise grew to include The Hobbit films in 2012. Yet the second trilogy did not have the same warm reception as the first. Due to the desire to make three films out of a single book, the story saw a lot of changes, and many fans were less than pleased. Yet the franchise as a whole has remained popular despite The Hobbit trilogy's lukewarm reception, and is growing once again. Not only is the franchise's first animated film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, nearing release, but 2026 promises a new live-action film, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

With the story taking place shortly before Gollum (Andy Serkis) shows up in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, it will undoubtedly be focused on continuing the legacy of the beloved Lord of the Rings trilogy, with several characters (and hopefully actors) who fans already know. Yet, one element from The Hobbit films is ready to make a comeback. Lee Pace's Thranduil may not have been a leading part of the trilogy, but he was a highlight of The Hobbit, and The Hunt for Gollum is perfectly positioned to bring him back.

Who is Thranduil, and What Did He Do in 'The Hobbit'?

Though The Hobbit book never mentions Thranduil by name, he does appear, referred to only as Elvenking, but he has an important connection to The Lord of the Rings as well. Despite his grand entrances riding on a giant elk, and overly intense looks, Thranduil is best known for being Legolas' (Orlando Bloom) father. As the king of the Woodland Realm, near the Lonely Mountain, Thranduil's role in the story was expanded, tying into his fan-favorite son's return to screens in one of The Hobbit's messier plots. Legolas ended up in a love triangle with Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly) and Kili (Aidan Turner). Meanwhile, the icy and regal Thranduil was focused on recovering the gems that once belonged to his departed wife.

In The Hobbit, Thranduil didn't fully meet his potential as an elven king or a father. The character is dramatic, cold, and crucial to Middle-earth as a prominent leader among the Elves. His final scene brings him closer to Legolas as he sends his son to find a young Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) among the Rangers, suggesting he knows of Aragorn's true identity. With his long history, Thranduil has much more to offer the franchise than we have seen yet. As the character, Pace made the most of every line he was given and embodied the character perfectly, making everyone hope to see him return.

How 'Hunt for Gollum' Can Use Thranduil

Thranduil could appear in many stories throughout Middle-earth's timeline. As an immortal Elf born in the First Age, Thranduil took part in the Last Alliance of Elves and Men to fight against Sauron in the Second Age before becoming king. Yet The Hunt for Gollum can continue Thranduil's story not long after The Hobbit leaves him (after all, fifty-some years is not long for an immortal character). And Thranduil fits into The Hunt for Gollum. Though little is known about the storyline, the film's writer, Philippa Boyens, confirmed that it "falls after the birthday party of Bilbo and before the Mines of Moria. It's a specific chunk of incredible untold story, told through the perspective of this incredible creature."

Notably, J. R. R. Tolkien established that in this time frame, Gollum becomes a focus of both Sauron, who wants the creature to lead him to the Ring, and Aragorn and Gandalf (Ian McKellen), who try to stop Sauron from learning that the Bagginses have it. Once Aragorn finds him and Gandalf interrogates him, Gollum is left in the care of the Elves of Mirkwood, which is Thranduil's territory. This connection makes it not only perfectly logical for Thranduil to appear, but it would require an explanation if he doesn't. The Hobbit proves that Thranduil and Gandalf know each other, and the ending suggests a connection between the Elf and the future King of Gondor. The Hunt for Gollum can bridge the two trilogies by including Thranduil. The new film can further explore the elven king, providing fans with the new dramatic performance from Lee Pace that they want.

