‘The Hunt’: Could Ike Barinholtz & Jason Blum Survive A Zombie Apocalypse?

–
Spoiler Warning! This interview contains one major plot spoiler for The Hunt. Please be aware, there is a spoiler alert graphic in the video when that plot is discussed.
In the production notes for The Hunt, co-writer Damon Lindelof says, “Nick [Cuse] and I really love these Jason Blum movies, whether it’s The Purge or Get Out.” While penning the script for The Hunt, they even asked themselves, “What do we have to say in a Jason Blum movie?” Having seen more Blumhouse productions than I can count now, I know there are a ton of answers to that question but Lindelof, Cuse and director Craig Zobel definitely nailed one of them.
The Hunt sees “a group of elites” kidnap unsuspecting victims, bring them to a mysterious location and then hunt them for sport. While I’ve never seen anything quite as blunt as this wild and bloody horror comedy, there is something about the combination of a surface level thrill and social commentary that feels very well suited to the string of projects that Blumhouse has been pursuing lately.
With the film set to hit theaters on March 13th, I got the chance to chat with Jason Blum himself and one of the stars of the movie, Ike Barinholtz. Blum talks about how he defines a “Blumhouse movie,” Barinholtz shares his thoughts on his character’s name in The Hunt, and they both weigh in on whether or not Blumhouse should make a Halloween Horror Nights movie. Hear all about that and so much more in the video interview at the top of this article!
Jason Blum and Ike Barinholtz:
- 00:05 – What did Blum learn about the release situation that he’ll take with him to future films?
- 01:00 – Barinholtz on his first impression of the script.
- 01:44 – Does Staten Island have a real name?
- 02:06 – Spoiler Warning! The art of playing a dead body.
- 02:57 – How has the definition of a Blumhouse movie changed over the years?
- 03:33 – Could we possibly get more The Hunt movies?
- 04:30 – Can The Hunt be a maze at Halloween Horror Nights; the possibility of Blumhouse making a Halloween Horror Nights movie.
- 05:24 – What is Barinholtz’s favorite horror sub-genre?
- 06:05 – Can Barinholtz survive the zombie apolcaypse?
- 06:56 – What qualities in The Hunt would Barinholtz like to see in more horror movies?
- 07:29 – How does Craig Zobel help the cast nail the tone of the film on set?