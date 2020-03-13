‘The Hunt’: Could Ike Barinholtz & Jason Blum Survive A Zombie Apocalypse?

–

Spoiler Warning! This interview contains one major plot spoiler for The Hunt. Please be aware, there is a spoiler alert graphic in the video when that plot is discussed.

In the production notes for The Hunt, co-writer Damon Lindelof says, “Nick [Cuse] and I really love these Jason Blum movies, whether it’s The Purge or Get Out.” While penning the script for The Hunt, they even asked themselves, “What do we have to say in a Jason Blum movie?” Having seen more Blumhouse productions than I can count now, I know there are a ton of answers to that question but Lindelof, Cuse and director Craig Zobel definitely nailed one of them.

The Hunt sees “a group of elites” kidnap unsuspecting victims, bring them to a mysterious location and then hunt them for sport. While I’ve never seen anything quite as blunt as this wild and bloody horror comedy, there is something about the combination of a surface level thrill and social commentary that feels very well suited to the string of projects that Blumhouse has been pursuing lately.

With the film set to hit theaters on March 13th, I got the chance to chat with Jason Blum himself and one of the stars of the movie, Ike Barinholtz. Blum talks about how he defines a “Blumhouse movie,” Barinholtz shares his thoughts on his character’s name in The Hunt, and they both weigh in on whether or not Blumhouse should make a Halloween Horror Nights movie. Hear all about that and so much more in the video interview at the top of this article!

Jason Blum and Ike Barinholtz: