‘The Hunt’ Gets a New Release Date and Trailer that Plays Into the Controversy

The Hunt made waves last summer when the first official trailer dropped and showed some serious promise. From writer-producer Damon Lindelof and director Craig Zobel, The Hunt was described as an action-thriller in which elites hunt humans for sport, and was set to hit theaters on September 27, 2019. However, in the wake of a mass shooting and a cryptic tweet from the President of the United States, Universal opted to pause the marketing push for The Hunt before deciding to cancel the release of the movie entirely. Today, however, Universal has announced with a new trailer that the release of The Hunt is back on—it’ll hit theaters on March 13th of this year.

After the initial cancellation, Zobel spoke out about the situation and the movie itself. He said, “If I believed this film could incite violence, I wouldn’t have made it,” and also added, “Our ambition was to poke at both sides of the aisle equally.” He went on to call The Hunt “a fun action thriller that satirized this moment in our culture — where we jump to assume we know someone’s beliefs because of which ‘team’ we think they’re on… and then start shouting at them.” And you know what? I’ve now seen The Hunt and Zobel’s description of the movie is spot-on.

The issue here seems to be the marketing campaign. Did that first trailer sell a fun, satirical action thriller? Not really. But Universal Pictures has officially given the film a new release date – March 13, 2020 – and they’re setting the record straight on what you’ll get from The Hunt in a brand new trailer for the movie and also a new poster that embraces the controversy.

After a private screening of the film which Collider attended with a few other reporters, Lindelof spoke a bit how the promotional push has changed, highlighting that there’s been a big tonal shift:

“I think that this is not about mistakes being made or course corrections or damage control in so much as the movie was always meant to be absurdist … But I think that the sense of play, the sense of absurdity, the over the top-edness of the movie were not being reflected the first time around, which is why it’s easier to understand what happened given its proximity to real world events. The more heightened we sell the movie, the more reflective I think of the movie that we made is.”

Check out the new trailer and synopsis for yourself below, and click here for much more from Lindelof and Blum on the “controversy” and initial cancellation. The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, and Hilary Swank.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Hunt: