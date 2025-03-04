A massive manhunt is going down in Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for the Viaplay arrival of The Hunt. After nabbing multiple nominations and wins at the Netherlands International Film Festival, the series is finally making its way across the Atlantic and onto screens in the United States on March 27, giving those of us living all the way on the other side of the world a chance to educate ourselves about one of the most infamous true crime cases in the history of the country. The project nabbed nods for Best Drama Series and Best Screenplay at the aforementioned festival, while leading cast member Abke Haring (Splendid Isolation) took home the trophy for Best Leading Role, with the title also earning Best Direction.

In today’s trailer, audiences are transported more than two decades back to 1999 when a family is waking up and starting their day, only to realize that one of their own, 16-year-old Anneke (Richelle Plantina), is missing. As the small Dutch town begins to start their day, word spreads that the teenager has seemingly disappeared without a trace. With a recent influx of refugees, the townspeople turn their attention to the newcomers, sparking a sense of paranoia mixed with xenophobia as neighbor turns against neighbor. Meanwhile, as one day turns into the next without any signs of Anneke, her family is only further torn apart, having only one another to rely on during the most trying time of their lives. As things reach a fever pitch, secrets come out of the woodwork, and technology within the DNA field inevitably leads to an answer for Anneke’s family, dragging the killer from the shadows and into the hands of justice.

The six-episode series boasts a sprawling cast of newbies mixed alongside familiar faces, with the call sheet including the likes of Hans Kesting (Sleepers), Mara van Vligmen (Orange Under Fire), Emmy-nominee Gijs Blom (The Letter for the King), Aus Greidanus Jr. (A Beautiful Imperfection), Imanuelle Grives (Only Decent People), Eefje Paddenburg and Jack Wourterse.

What Else Does Viaplay Have To Offer?

While subscribers are awaiting the arrival of The Hunt later this month, Viaplay has plenty of other pieces of content just waiting to be discovered. In addition to award-winning titles like Conclave, The Substance, and Anora, the Nordic streamer is also home to plenty of crime-centered projects like The Hunt. Included in the extensive list are the likes of The Case of Iwona Wieczorek, Under the Radar — Secrets of a Swedish Serial Killer, and more.

Check out the exclusive first look at The Hunt above, and watch it on Viaplay in the U.S. on March 27.

