Even before the true crime zeitgeist reached its arguable peak in the mid-2010s — those days when you couldn't shake a metaphorical stick without hitting either a cleverly-named podcast or a binge-in-one-sitting, cultural watershed Netflix documentary — the genre's popularity was accompanied by a different kind of societal response that, over time, gained prominent traction. When it came to the media's framing of, as well as the public's response to, true crime coverage and consumption, numerous advocacy groups urged upcoming films and television series to employ a different approach — to dispense with relying on twisty, sensationalized murder mysteries, and recalibrate the focus on those affected by a criminal's actions instead of centering our psychological fascination with violent perpetrators.

The Hunt, Viaplay's new Dutch-language drama based on a horrific and historically significant murder that's still raw in the Netherlands' memory, introduces its killer within the series' first frame. It's no spoiler to say the culprit is a man, and watching his face remain vacant while his wife's tormented screams echo off-screen is a dramatic tool series writer Willem Bosch and director Michiel van Erp use on multiple fronts. For one, immediately revealing the killer contrasts with how the real-life murder and rape The Hunt fictionalizes, that of 16-year-old Marianne Vaatstra in 1999, went unsolved for 13 years until revolutionary advancements in forensic DNA research secured a conviction.

Likewise, denying its audience the satisfaction of deducing a "whodunit" scenario means The Hunt joins other contemporary true-crime tales in challenging the genre's worst failings. The Hunt concerns itself not with the myth of the clever and charismatic killer, but with the legitimate, manifold ways a tragic loss breaks a rural community. Grief can spiderweb out with an assassin's precision, and this series' layered portrayal captures such ugly feelings. This particular case also has a crucial sociopolitical and economic context: when dangerous right-wing rhetoric sparks an already festering conflict into a wildfire of racially motivated violence.

What Is 'The Hunt' About?

One morning in 1999, the sleepy town of Griesbeek awakens to devastating news. Anneke Boorsma (Richelle Plantinga), a 16-year-old student, was last seen the night before riding her bike away from a busy club. A bone-chilling fear becomes an inescapable reality when Anneke never makes it home. Search parties locate her body in an otherwise empty field miles outside Griesbeek, where she was murdered, raped, and abandoned. When the residents furiously cast about for a target for their misdirected grief, the not-idyllic but relatively normal village risks imploding upon itself. Many automatically suspect the innocent families who fled Afghanistan for sanctuary in Griesbeek's refugee center, and when the local authorities make no arrests, certain parties take retributory violence into their own hands — a xenophobic powder keg that extremist politicians amplify once they realize the benefits of exploiting the corpse of a young European woman.

Despite Griesbeek's small population, and true to how the Marianne Vaatstra case unfolded, Anneke's murder isn't solved until 2012. A long-shot, last-chance, and breakthrough DNA kinship study locates the culprit: a trusted community member who somehow, either by oversight or coincidence, slipped past the detectives' net. Arresting Anneke's killer through conclusive evidence doesn't reverse the torturous final moments of her life or heal her loved ones' trauma. Such comfort is colder than black ice. But as profoundly flawed as the punitive justice system is, no scenario exists where it's preferable for this hidden predator to remain comfortable and escape consequences.

'The Hunt' Explores the Different Ways People Grieve