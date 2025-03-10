After opening with an imperfect 0% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, The Hunting Party has picked things up a bit and managed to improve its score to an 18%, but the show has been a bigger hit among fans, who approve at a solid 75% clip. The Hunting Party Episode 6 is set to premiere tonight, and it will follow Rebecca Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) and her team on the hunt for Arlo Brandt, a hoarder-turned-serial killer who is preying on innocent victims. Collider is thrilled to partner with NBC and Peacock to deliver an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode, showing the team infiltrating Arlo's shop and speaking to his wife, who seems unaware of his deviant activities. In order to find him, the team must get inside his mind and think like he does.

In addition to Melissa Roxburgh, The Hunting Party also stars Nick Wechsler and Josh McKenzie as Oliver Odell and Shane Florence. Wechsler is also known for his work on Chicago P.D., and he's even featured in other shows such as Roswell and Revenge. As for McKenzie, he's best known for his work as Lucas Hayes on La Brea, the survival series streaming on Peacock, and he also featured in Filthy Rich. The Hunting Party was written and created for television by Jj Bailey, with Jake Coburn, Michael Jones-Morales, David Loong, and Keto Shimizu also earning writing credits for their work on the series. Each episode of The Hunting Party thus far has been helmed by a new director, with Blackhorse Lowe, Marcus Stokes, Kristin Windell, and Glen Winter all directing an episode.

The Hunting Party Episode 6 premieres tonight on NBC. Check out the new sneak peek from the episode above and watch The Hunting Party on Peacock.