NBC is just one weekend away from formally introducing viewers to The Hunting Party. Though the new procedural series made an early premiere a couple of weeks before originally planned, February 3 will mark the true beginning of its run on Mondays with Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh leading the team. Before the first episode re-airs, the network is pulling back the curtains with a new video to show what makes their latest drama tick, demonstrating why it's worth tuning in for. Collider can exclusively share the behind-the-scenes sneak peek, which showcases the cast, characters, and unique high-concept set-up of a crack team of experts hunting down the most dangerous escaped killers in the country.

The video kicks off with the incident that sparks The Hunting Party's high-stakes manhunt. A secret high-tech prison known as The Pit, where some of the most dangerous criminals from the U.S. are held, is rocked by an explosion that frees its inhabitants. This forces a group of professionals into a race against time to round them all up before they can harm anyone else. For Roxburgh, the script enticed her because of the interest she has in serial killers and because her character, FBI agent Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, is all about diving into the heads of some of the worst people imaginable. She's recruited to be the party's expert on psychology, helping them better understand how their targets think to track them down and apprehend them.

A series fixated on serial killers also needs its killers-of-the-week to be interesting. As far as the cast is concerned, these criminals are all worth exploring and are twisted beyond what we see in reality. Footage from The Hunting Party teases killers who leave messages and have a unique modus operandi, whether it involves drowning or mangling bodies into sickening displays. Catching them all is a tough assignment for the team, but the show was designed to mix in some levity, as they understand both the seriousness and absurdity of their predicament. There will be mysteries to solve and dynamics to forge between the members, who all have their own roles to play, whether as the group's "hammer" as Josh McKenzie describes his character Shane, or as a recruiter like Patrick Sabongui's character Ryan.

Who Is Behind 'The Hunting Party'?

The Hunting Party hails from co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn in what will mark the former's first series under his deal with NBCUniversal. Though Bailey's career is still young, Coburn has plenty of experience as a writer and producer on everything from Gossip Girl to the Dynasty reboot, Arrow, and The Endgame. Their collaboration puts their respective skills to work to not only deliver a high-concept twist on the case-of-the-week formula but also introduce some intrigue with overarching questions about who's responsible for the blast that caused the team's predicament in the first place. Roxburgh, Sabongui, and McKenzie lead a cast that also features Nick Wechsler and Sara Garcia.

The Hunting Party premieres on Monday, February 3, with new episodes following every week. The series will also be available to stream on Peacock. Check out the behind-the-scenes sneak peek above.