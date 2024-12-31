The upcoming NBC procedural The Hunting Party, featuring Melissa Roxburgh in the lead role, will premiere on Monday, February 3, 2025. In anticipation, TVLine has dropped a disturbing first-look image from the series. As previously announced, Roxburgh portrays Rebecca “Bex” Henderson, a former FBI profiler leading a small team of investigators. She was cast in the role back in May, and later that same month, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie and Sara Garcia joined the cast as series regulars.

Created by JJ Bailey, The Hunting Party chronicles Bex and her team’s journey as they are on the trail of the world’s most dangerous serial killers, all of whom have escaped from “The Pit,” a top-secret government prison that isn’t supposed to exist. “As Bex races to catch these killers before it’s too late,” the official logline reads, “she’ll discover the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she’s chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from… because The Pit wasn’t just a prison.”

Looking at the exclusive image below, a stunned Bex gazes through a window at a yet-to-be-revealed potential crime scene or person. Details about the scene remain a mystery, so fans will most likely have to wait till The Hunting Party premieres. In the meantime, details of the cast, besides Roxburgh, are as follows: Nick Wechsler (Revenge) stars as Oliver Odell, Bex’s former partner; Josh Mackenzie (La Brea) as Shane Florence, a former soldier and current prison guard; Sara Garcia (The Flash) as Jennifer Morales, an intel officer and Major in the Army; and Patrick Sabongui (The Flash) as CIA agent Ryan Hassani.

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party'

Image via TVLine

After entering a partnership with Universal Television in August 2022, it was announced that creator Bailey’s first project to be developed under the deal was The Hunting Party. In February 2023, NBC set up a writers' room for the crime drama and the following year, it was given a straight-to-series order. Filming began earlier this year on June 20, 2024, and concluded on November 19, 2024.

Besides creating The Hunting Party, Bailey wrote the pilot episode and executive produced alongside Jake Coburn (co-creator of NBC’s The Endgame). The duo also serve as showrunners, while All J Entertainment, Jake Coburn Productions and Universal Television are the production companies attached.

The Hunting Party debuts on February 3, 2025, on NBC. Check out its teaser video below!