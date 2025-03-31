Melissa Roxburgh is back at NBC but not in a reboot of Manifest, the mystery show she starred in for five seasons. The actress is now leading The Hunting Party, "a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist," according to the official description. The shows are similar in that they're all driven by mystery, but some aspects set them apart. During a set visit at which Collider's Samantha Coley was in attendance, Roxburgh was asked what makes The Hunting Party different from Manifest. "Manifest was very sci-fi based, and so there was like an out-of-world, out-of-body experience on that one," the actress responded. She added:

"The difference here is that it's grounded in reality to a large degree. And like who knows if this is actual reality, but the humans, there's no aliens, there's none of that. And so the mystery is just about human beings, which is really nice."

'The Hunting Party' Offers the Best of What Viewers Want.

Image via NBC

Roxburgh plays Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, an ex-FBI agent who is called to help catch escaped convicts when a secret prison is compromised and they escape. The show has elements of everything, from crime as the escapees fall back to their old ways to thrills as the team hunts them down. Having weekly cases gives the show a procedural aspect. The Hunting Party's hallmark is the various mysteries it has going on at any given moment.

From the escaped killers to larger questions about the prison they were held at and how everything happened, there is a question to be answered, and the team seeks these answers alongside apprehending the escapees. Roxburgh said these elements are one of the reasons why viewers should give the show a try. She talked about how The Hunting Party checks the marks of the hottest topics currently, saying:

"It's really the intersection of like all the hot themes right now, the serial killers, the procedurals, the hunting bad guys, the conspiracy that a bunch of people who got canceled, yeah, and they respond to contemporary culture in a way."

Other cast members include Nick Wechsler (Oliver Dell), Patrick Sabongui (Jacob Hassani), Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia (Jennifer Morales). New episodes of The Hunting Party air on NBC on Mondays at 10 p.m. Catch the penultimate episode of Season 1 tonight.